20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts at Amazon

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If your mom, wife or mother figure appreciates a little bit of bling, look no further than Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale for your gift this year. Last-minute shopping? No worries. All the jewelry selected below will have you set before Sunday, but be sure to place your orders soon.

A jewelry gift is always a thoughtful way to say, "I care about you." After opening that little box, anyone will feel automatically more beautiful and also special — and isn't that the whole goal of Mother's Day? So, if your mother figure is worthy of some sparkling finery this Mother's Day (and you know she is), don't miss out on the incredible jewelry pieces now on sale at Amazon. 

Amazon is always great for convenient shopping and low prices (and fast delivery!), so you don't have to worry about this beautiful jewelry breaking the bank, either. From monogram pendant necklaces to dangling gemstone earrings and trendy chain jewelry, Amazon has the perfect jewelry gift waiting for you that will fit into any budget.

Don't wait too long to purchase these perfect last-minute gifts. Mother's Day is just a few days away. Make Mom's day with any of our favorite stunning options, or shop the entire Amazon Mother's Day Jewelry Sale.

Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet

You can't go wrong with a classic tennis bracelet.

$99$78
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set

This set includes a necklace, bracelet and stud earrings all with handpicked pearls.

$100$85
IGI Certified Lab Grown 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
IGI Certified Lab Grown 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
IGI Certified Lab Grown 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings

These sparkly floral earrings are beautiful and well-made.

$470$399
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection
Amazon
Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewelry Collection

The stunning pendant necklace in the collection has a dainty sparkling heart entwined with a rose gold infinity sign. 

$119$111
IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Halo Stud Earrings
IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Halo Stud Earrings
Amazon
IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Halo Stud Earrings

Round-cut diamonds are a go-to look for any season.

$330$280
Cubic Zirconia Initial Pendant Necklace
initial pendant
Amazon
Cubic Zirconia Initial Pendant Necklace

Put your initial, her initial, or her child's initial on this sparkling necklace that will become a go-to accessory.

$27$22
Sterling Silver Thick Love Knot Post Earrings
Sterling Silver Thick Love Knot Post Earrings
Amazon
Sterling Silver Thick Love Knot Post Earrings

Mom will be thrilled to show your love all year round with these sterling silver knotted earrings.

$19$16
Double Elongated-Oval Twist French Wire Earrings
Double Elongated-Oval Twist French Wire Earrings
Amazon
Double Elongated-Oval Twist French Wire Earrings

Save big on these geometric earrings which come in sterling silver, yellow gold and rose gold.

$29$25
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round 3-Stone Ring
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round 3-Stone Ring
Amazon
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round 3-Stone Ring

This three-stone ring, which comes in options from one to four carats, will add the perfect amount of twinkle to her every day wardrobe.

$26$22
10k White Gold Gemstone Heart Stud Earrings
10k White Gold Gemstone Heart Stud Earrings
Amazon
10k White Gold Gemstone Heart Stud Earrings

These heart-shaped gemstone stud earrings are a perfect gift this Mother's Day.

$62$52
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Diamond-Cut Rope Chain Link Bracelet
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Diamond-Cut Rope Chain Link Bracelet
Amazon
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Diamond-Cut Rope Chain Link Bracelet

Make it a complete set, or just give it solo. There's no wrong way to gift this diamond-cut rope chain bracelet this Mother's Day.

$20$17
14k White Gold Cushion-Cut Checkerboard Earrings
14k White Gold Cushion-Cut Checkerboard Earrings
Amazon
14k White Gold Cushion-Cut Checkerboard Earrings

If Mom's been hinting at wanting a luxury addition to her jewelry box, these 14 karat white gold earrings will be sure to make her day.

$142$120
Sterling Silver 29mm Balinese Beaded Hoop Earrings for Women
Sterling Silver 29mm Balinese Beaded Hoop Earrings for Women
Amazon
Sterling Silver 29mm Balinese Beaded Hoop Earrings for Women

These chunky hoops are casual enough for daily wear, but that won't make them feel any less special. Grab the sterling silver earrings while they're on sale.

$29$24
Sterling Silver Heart Tag Bracelet
Sterling Silver Heart Tag Bracelet
Amazon
Sterling Silver Heart Tag Bracelet

The heart-shaped tag bracelet of Y2K is making a comeback she'll definitely want to be a part of. Grab it in any of the available color options to make her heart soar.

$54$46
Sterling Silver Ruby-Colored and White Swarovski Crystal Twisted Hoop Earrings
Sterling Silver Ruby-Colored and White Swarovski Crystal Twisted Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Sterling Silver Ruby-Colored and White Swarovski Crystal Twisted Hoop Earrings

These pavé twisted hoops encrusted with Swarovski crystals is a decadent must-have this Mother's Day.

$39$33
14k Gold Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Pendant Necklace
14k Gold Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Pendant Necklace
Amazon
14k Gold Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Pendant Necklace

This glittering pendant necklace is a classic jewelry piece that will make her feel timelessly elegant. 

$99$84
Sterling Silver Crystal Halo Stud Earrings
Sterling Silver Crystal Halo Stud Earrings
Amazon
Sterling Silver Crystal Halo Stud Earrings

These crystal-haloed earrings add the perfect amount of glam to even the most basic outfits. Plus, they're available in several different bold hues, great for this spring, summer and beyond.

$24$20
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver AAA Cubic Zirconia Bezel Stud Earrings
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver AAA Cubic Zirconia Bezel Stud Earrings
Amazon
Gold or Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver AAA Cubic Zirconia Bezel Stud Earrings

Add a dash of elegance to Mom's jewelry collection when you gift her these bezel-set earrings on Mother's Day.

$16$13
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round-Cut Stud Earrings
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round-Cut Stud Earrings
Amazon
Platinum or Gold Plated Sterling Silver Round-Cut Stud Earrings

We love this simple but classic round-cut stud earring in any of the available sizes and colors for a Mother's Day gift that will surely wow.

$21$14
Platinum or Gold Plated 3-Row Round-Cut Pave Band Ring
Platinum or Gold Plated 3-Row Round-Cut Pave Band Ring
Amazon
Platinum or Gold Plated 3-Row Round-Cut Pave Band Ring

This pave band is chock full of sparkling crystals, so Mom can feel and look like a million bucks on her special day. 

$39

 

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

