If you forgot Mother's Day is this Sunday (yes, you read that right — this weekend!), there's still time to order mom a super yummy treat in time for her special day. Milk Bar is having a super exclusive sale, only for ET readers that you're not going to want to miss out on.

Right now, you can grab any of Milk Bar's classic spring time treats for an incredible discount price when you use exclusive code ETONLINE15. Take 15% off orders of $50 or more to ensure mom has the most delicious Mother's Day celebration. Plus, if you spend more than $80, they'll also throw in free shipping, so it's a great time to stock up. From Milk Bar's classic birthday cakes to truffles and cookies and more, now is the best time to save big on the bakery's famous deserts.

But order quickly, the code will only be available through the month of May, and you'll need to put in your order by Thursday, May 5 to make sure your delivery arrives in time for Mother's Day festivities.

Below, shop all the delicious treats available for delivery from Milk Bar, and make sure Mom has the sweetest Mother's Day yet.

Strawberry Shortcake Milk Bar Strawberry Shortcake Enjoy this delicious layered cake, filled with sweet cream frosting and delicious ribbons of strawberry jam, for a perfect ending to Mother's Day brunch. $59 $50 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

Assorted Truffle Box Milk Bar Assorted Truffle Box This tin full of truffles in three assorted flavors is a perfect Mother's Day gift. Grab one and make them last, or eat them all that day. There's no better way to snack. $49 $42 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

Birthday Cake Milk Bar Birthday Cake Turn Mom's special day into a real celebration with this Milk Bar classic funfetti cake, covered in colorful sprinkles. $58 $50 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Can't decide what to order? How about trying a little of everything? This box comes with all of Milk Bar's classic desserts including their famed ooey-gooey Milk Bar pie, as well as one of each flavor of cookie and cake truffle. It's a win-win for everyone. $55 $47 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

The Party Spread Milk Bar The Party Spread At Milk Bar, more is more. Let the party rage all day with this assortment of ice creams, cookies, cake truffles and pie. $110 $93 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

The Chocolatey Classic Milk Bar The Chocolatey Classic This chocolate-centric gift is perfect for the Mom who loves chocolate. This layer cake and truffle assortment is exactly what she wants this Mother's Day. $83 $70 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

The Newbie Milk Bar The Newbie If Mom's not familiar with Milk Bar, show her the world of spectacular treats with this starter kit filled with Milk Bar classics. $129 $109 WITH CODE ETONLINE15 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

