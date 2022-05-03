Shopping

Shop the Mother's Day Beauty Sale at Amazon for Deals on Oribe, Laneige, Perricone MD and More

By Kyley Warren‍
We are five days away from Mother's Day, so it's officially crunch time to secure a gift and show the motherly figure in your life some love. Luckily, Amazon makes last-minute gifts easy to ensure mom gets her gifts in time. To ensure mom takes care of herself, Amazon just kicked off a Mother's Day beauty sale featuring up to 50% off premium brands, including Perricone MD, Oribe, StriVectin, and more.

Until May 9, bestsellers like the FOREO Luna facial cleansing massage brush and Grande Cosmetics eyelash serum are discounted during this under-the-radar Amazon sale.

Whether you're hoping to give your skincare routine a spring refresh or you simply want to tap into some more celebrity-loved beauty products, this sale is stocked with bestsellers you're really not going to want to miss. Ahead, shop our top 10 picks from the Amazon Mother's Day Beauty Sale to pamper your mom with the best skincare and makeup gifts. 

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
Amazon
Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle

This Collector’s Set curates generous travel sizes of Oribe's cult classics for cleansing, conditioning, styling and refining, as well as Côte d’Azur-scented body essentials.

$280$140
LANEIGE Eye Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Eye Sleeping Mask
Amazon
LANEIGE Eye Sleeping Mask

Deeply hydrate and de-puff tired-looking eyes while you sleep. You can even use the cool ceramic applicator for a soothing eye massage.

$34$30
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
Amazon
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara

No Makeup Mascara is a 2-in-1 lash treatment and mascara that nourishes, defines and lifts lashes.

$30$24
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Amazon
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

This dry styling collection from Oribe includes a full size and travel size Dry Texturizing Spray and a travel size Thick Dry Finishing Spray.

$75$45
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Improve skin elasticity & provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines.

$95$62
Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA
Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA
Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA

Grande Cosmetics' conditioning peptide mascara not only provides volume & length, but it conditions your lashes while you coat them to promote the appearance of healthier looking lashes.

$25$20
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Amine Face Lift
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Amine Face Lift
Amazon
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Amine Face Lift

Perricone MD's lightweight, fast-absorbing vitamin C serum visibly brightens, tightens and reduces the appearance of dark spots. 

$99$79
FOREO LUNA 3
FOREO LUNA 3
Amazon
FOREO LUNA 3

Featuring silicone touchpoints, LUNA 3 lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

$200$159
OLAY Regenerist Night Recovery Cream
OLAY Regenerist Night Recovery Cream
Amazon
OLAY Regenerist Night Recovery Cream

Achieve a hydrating, fragrance-free glow with OLAY's rejuvenating night cream.

$34$25
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum
Amazon
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum

Stock up on vitamin C serum for summer for a brighter, more radiant-looking complexion. This serum minimizes the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, while dramatically smoothing and resurfacing skin's texture.

$69$48

