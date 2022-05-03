We are five days away from Mother's Day, so it's officially crunch time to secure a gift and show the motherly figure in your life some love. Luckily, Amazon makes last-minute gifts easy to ensure mom gets her gifts in time. To ensure mom takes care of herself, Amazon just kicked off a Mother's Day beauty sale featuring up to 50% off premium brands, including Perricone MD, Oribe, StriVectin, and more.

Shop Amazon's Beauty Sale

Until May 9, bestsellers like the FOREO Luna facial cleansing massage brush and Grande Cosmetics eyelash serum are discounted during this under-the-radar Amazon sale.

Whether you're hoping to give your skincare routine a spring refresh or you simply want to tap into some more celebrity-loved beauty products, this sale is stocked with bestsellers you're really not going to want to miss. Ahead, shop our top 10 picks from the Amazon Mother's Day Beauty Sale to pamper your mom with the best skincare and makeup gifts.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray This dry styling collection from Oribe includes a full size and travel size Dry Texturizing Spray and a travel size Thick Dry Finishing Spray. $75 $45 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Grande Cosmetics' conditioning peptide mascara not only provides volume & length, but it conditions your lashes while you coat them to promote the appearance of healthier looking lashes. $25 $20 Buy Now

FOREO LUNA 3 Amazon FOREO LUNA 3 Featuring silicone touchpoints, LUNA 3 lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles $200 $159 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: March 2022

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

The Best Face Oils to Try in the Spring -- Biossance, Kiehl's and More

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses These Hydrating Under-Eye Patches to Depuff Skin

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening Right Now

15 Pregnancy Beauty Products That Are Baby Safe