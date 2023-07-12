Lizzo's Go-To Sunday Riley Face Oil for a Radiant Glow Is 30% Off for Prime Day
With the blazing summer heat in full swing, we're all about keeping our skin as hydrated as possible. Aside from a good matte sunscreen and hydrating lip mask, one of the best ways to nourish your skin from the inside out is a high-quality face oil.
Right now, Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day 2023. This cult-favorite face oil loved by Lizzo contains turmeric and evening primrose, which combat redness and inflammation. Professing her love for Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow to The New York Times, Lizzo also uses the face oil as an effective highlighter.
The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
Lizzo's go-to face oil absorbs well into the skin, locking in moisture and nutrients. The lightweight treatment oil is infused with advanced Vitamin C, golden turmeric, and nutrient-rich extracts that protect skin against the signs of aging while improving evenness and texture.
Amazon shoppers have given the face oil more than 2,800 five-star reviews, with one customer noting how it "truly calms down" their redness and gives them a "refreshed-looking, youthful glow."
Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Skin minimalists love it for its simple (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with the latest skincare technology love the way they can make dry skin glow. Trust us when we say: just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling hydrated.
From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit every skin type. As you shop, keep in mind it's always a good idea to consult a trusted doctor or dermatologist before making any sweeping changes to your skincare regimen. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best face oils to achieve a more luminous, effortless glow — and improve your skin in the process.
The Glossier Futuredew is an oil serum hybrid formulated with non-greasy nourishing oils and plant-based extracts that keeps the skin glowing and feeling moisturized.
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand.
If you're looking to splurge, this silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin should feel nourished and look radiant.
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir Oil is said to be infused with 24k gold, which made it a social media sensation. It's also made with vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids along with Rosehip seed oil to help boost brightness. It also contains vitamin C and vitamin A to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration.
A bottle of this award-winning oil-in-serum sells every minute worldwide, according to the brand. Apply before you sleep as it works to renew dry skin and fight against the appearance of a dull, lackluster complexion caused by environmental aggressors and reveal glowing skin.
Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed oil in the Honest Beauty facial oil. Plus, it smells really, really good – think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.
If your budget for a new skincare products is on the higher side, the La Mer Renewal Oil is one to consider. The multitasking, dual-phase oil is said to help soften fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the look of firmness of the skin, according to the Nordstrom website.
The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits to "reveal a more radiant surface across your visage," as stated on the SkinStore website.
According to Sephora.com, this luxurious face oil from Biossance hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow, formulated with vitamin C and squalane. Good for all skin types. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness are fans.
This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100% virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical-busting antioxidants, according to Drunk Elephant.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is cult favorite for its lavender essential oil and other botanical oils that aid in smoothing skin texture overnight.
Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula, according to Juice Beauty. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.
Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch, as described on the Nordstrom website.
If you're looking for a facial oil from a clean beauty brand that delivers results, we recommend the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil. The bestseller is "clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and increase hydration levels," according to the brand. Olivia Wilde uses it in her beauty routine.
