Kendra Scott Sale: Take 20% Off Mother's Day Gifts
A special sale has arrived at Kendra Scott just in time to help with your Mother's Day shopping. Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless (just like Mom), and right now she's offering 20% off on some of her most popular styles.
Whether you're looking to buy Mom new trendy earrings or just something for yourself (with sales this good we won't be able to resist either!), Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at incredible prices. Don't wait too long to shop — the sale will only be going on until Sunday, May 1, so grab these pieces at their lowest prices while you can.
And if these sales aren't enough, you can also save an extra 20% on select styles, available exclusively at the Kendra Scott Warehouse.
Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.
Below, check out ET's favorite deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop for Mother's Day now.
Show Mom the love with this heart-shaped design, which is eye-catching alone or layered.
If Mom has been looking for the perfect pair of hoops, look no further than this small pair made with gold filigree.
She'll sparkle and shine when she stacks these versatile, stone-studded set of three rings to mix or match.
Grab her this best-selling pendant necklace in rose quartz for an added delicate touch to anyone's spring wardrobe.
These statement earrings are a favorite of Kendra Scott, and we can see why. They'll bring perfect amount of glitz and glam to any outfit.
Take 20% off these best-selling initial pendant necklaces when you purchase them before this Sunday, and make Mom's day even more special.
Spell out how much you care with this sterling silver strand that reads "MAMA" with an adorable heart.
Add an elegant touch to your mom's wrist with this highly-coveted bracelet from Kendra Scott's color bar.
This structured bracelet is a timeless piece Mom can wear with anything this spring, summer and beyond.
Mom will love this whimsical friendship bracelet that displays her family title on her wrist.
This dainty gold bracelet is adjustable to fit anyone's wrist.
Stud earrings are in this spring, and we love this pair made from multi-colored glass.
Mom will look hip and on-trend in these geometric hoops.
Kendra says these earrings (which have been the brand's mainstay for ten years) represent joy, optimism and femininity — which we know Mom will absolutely adore.
We love these huggies with a dangling gold coin, a subtle way to add a hint of glam to any look.
Get two necklaces for the price of one with this trendy multi-strand piece.
This thick, simple chain — which comes in either silver or gold — is a trend we can't get enough of right now.
Give Mom some bling on her special day with this iridescent ring, that'll keep her sparkling all year round.
If your mom loves color, she'll adore this stackable ring comprised of glossy multi-colored gems.
Adorn Mom's wrist with this playful beaded bracelet in bright pink, perfect for spring and summer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom
Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love
15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love
21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year
Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With These Jewelry Gifts
20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale
14 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott