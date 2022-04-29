Shopping

Kendra Scott Sale: Take 20% Off Mother's Day Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kendra scott mother's day
Kendra Scott

A special sale has arrived at Kendra Scott just in time to help with your Mother's Day shopping. Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless (just like Mom), and right now she's offering 20% off on some of her most popular styles.

Whether you're looking to buy Mom new trendy earrings or just something for yourself (with sales this good we won't be able to resist either!), Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at incredible prices. Don't wait too long to shop — the sale will only be going on until Sunday, May 1, so grab these pieces at their lowest prices while you can.

Shop Kendra Scott

And if these sales aren't enough, you can also save an extra 20% on select styles, available exclusively at the Kendra Scott Warehouse.

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff

Below, check out ET's favorite deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop for Mother's Day now.

Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy

Show Mom the love with this heart-shaped design, which is eye-catching alone or layered. 

$65$52
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Kendra Scott
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree

If Mom has been looking for the perfect pair of hoops, look no further than this small pair made with gold filigree.  

$65$52
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3

She'll sparkle and shine when she stacks these versatile, stone-studded set of three rings to mix or match.

$90$72
Elisa Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz
Elisa Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz

Grab her this best-selling pendant necklace in rose quartz for an added delicate touch to anyone's spring wardrobe.

$55$44
Parsons Gold Statement Earrings in Lilac Abalone
Parsons Gold Statement Earrings in Lilac Abalone
Kendra Scott
Parsons Gold Statement Earrings in Lilac Abalone

These statement earrings are a favorite of Kendra Scott, and we can see why. They'll bring perfect amount of glitz and glam to any outfit.

$98$78
Letter A Pendant Necklace in Gold
Letter A Pendant Necklace in Gold
Kendra Scott
Letter A Pendant Necklace in Gold

Take 20% off these best-selling initial pendant necklaces when you purchase them before this Sunday, and make Mom's day even more special.

$65$52
Mama Strand Necklace in Silver
Mama Strand Necklace in Silver
Kendra Scott
Mama Strand Necklace in Silver

Spell out how much you care with this sterling silver strand that reads "MAMA" with an adorable heart.

$58$46
Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy
Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elaina Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet in Pink Watercolor Drusy

Add an elegant touch to your mom's wrist with this highly-coveted bracelet from Kendra Scott's color bar.

$70$56
Fallyn Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Fallyn Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Kendra Scott
Fallyn Cuff Bracelet In Silver

This structured bracelet is a timeless piece Mom can wear with anything this spring, summer and beyond.

$70$56
Mom Gold Friendship Bracelet in Neutral Mix
Mom Gold Friendship Bracelet in Neutral Mix
Kendra Scott
Mom Gold Friendship Bracelet in Neutral Mix

Mom will love this whimsical friendship bracelet that displays her family title on her wrist.

$50$40
Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Gold
Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Gold
Kendra Scott
Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Gold

This dainty gold bracelet is adjustable to fit anyone's wrist.

$70$56
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in Dichroic Glass
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in Dichroic Glass
Kendra Scott
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in Dichroic Glass

Stud earrings are in this spring, and we love this pair made from multi-colored glass.

$65$52
Abbie Hoop Earrings in Silver
Abbie Hoop Earrings in Silver
Kendra Scott
Abbie Hoop Earrings in Silver

Mom will look hip and on-trend in these geometric hoops.

$60$48
Abbie Drop Earrings in Mixed Metal
Abbie Drop Earrings in Mixed Metal
Kendra Scott
Abbie Drop Earrings in Mixed Metal

Kendra says these earrings (which have been the brand's mainstay for ten years) represent joy, optimism and femininity — which we know Mom will absolutely adore.

$70$56
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold
Kendra Scott
Dira Convertible Coin Huggies in Gold

We love these huggies with a dangling gold coin, a subtle way to add a hint of glam to any look.

$58$46
Abbie Multi Strand Necklace in Silver
Abbie Multi Strand Necklace in Silver
Kendra Scott
Abbie Multi Strand Necklace in Silver

Get two necklaces for the price of one with this trendy multi-strand piece.

$80$64
Kassie Chain Necklace in Silver
Kassie Chain Necklace in Silver
Kendra Scott
Kassie Chain Necklace in Silver

This thick, simple chain — which comes in either silver or gold — is a trend we can't get enough of right now.

$50$40
Elyse Silver Ring in Iridescent Drusy
Elyse Silver Ring in Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elyse Silver Ring in Iridescent Drusy

Give Mom some bling on her special day with this iridescent ring, that'll keep her sparkling all year round.

$80$64
Jack Gold Band Ring in Multi Crystal
Jack Gold Band Ring in Multi Crystal
Kendra Scott
Jack Gold Band Ring in Multi Crystal

If your mom loves color, she'll adore this stackable ring comprised of glossy multi-colored gems.

$70$56
Beaded Lillia Gold Stretch Bracelet in Lilac Mix
Beaded Lillia Gold Stretch Bracelet in Lilac Mix
Kendra Scott
Beaded Lillia Gold Stretch Bracelet in Lilac Mix

Adorn Mom's wrist with this playful beaded bracelet in bright pink, perfect for spring and summer.

$65$52

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love

15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love

21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With These Jewelry Gifts

20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale

14 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott