A special sale has arrived at Kendra Scott just in time to help with your Mother's Day shopping. Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless (just like Mom), and right now she's offering 20% off on some of her most popular styles. Whether you're looking to buy Mom new trendy earrings or just something for yourself (with sales this good we won't be able to resist either!), Kendra Scott's sale has tons of styles at incredible prices. Don't wait too long to shop — the sale will only be going on until Sunday, May 1, so grab these pieces at their lowest prices while you can. Shop Kendra Scott

And if these sales aren't enough, you can also save an extra 20% on select styles, available exclusively at the Kendra Scott Warehouse.

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Below, check out ET's favorite deals on Kendra Scott jewelry to shop for Mother's Day now.

