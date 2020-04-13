Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Marc Jacobs, Nike and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
nordstrom sale
Courtesy of @nordstrom

The Nordstrom Spring Sale continues to bring out can't-miss deals. The department store is offering up to 60% off fashion brands, beauty products, home decor and more.

These markdowns in Nordstrom's online shop include clothing, shoes, accessories, home goods and men's clothing from major brands such as Tory Burch, Nike, Marc Jacobs, Topshop, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade New York and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this sale from home, as many of us are currently not leaving the house.

The Spring Sale is running in tandem with the retailer's ongoing Better Together Sale, which changes every few days and slashes prices on select brands and categories. Recent Better Together sales have offered discounts on new spring styles and on Nordstrom-exclusive lines like Halogen and Treasure & Bond. We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at landmark events like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sales. 

Ahead, browse through ET Style's favorite sale items from Nordstrom. 

Quilted Leather Card Case
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Quilted Leather Card Case
Nordstrom
Quilted Leather Card Case
Marc Jacobs

This soft blue Marc Jacobs quilted leather card case is as cute as it is functional.

REGULARLY $95

Miller Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Loafer
Nordstrom
Miller Loafer
Tory Burch

We love this blush pink Tory Burch suede loafer dressed up with the brand's iconic medallion logo hardware. 

REGULARLY $298

Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Zella

Whether you are lounging or working out in the living room, these versatile leggings do it all.

REGULARLY $65

Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nike

These metallic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are simply stunning. 

REGULARLY $150

Collins Military Jacket
Rails
Rails Collins Military Jacket
Nordstrom
Collins Military Jacket
Rails

A military-style denim jacket to throw on for a lightweight layer.

REGULARLY $198

Japonica Pedestal Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Japonica Pedestal Candle
Nordstrom
Japonica Pedestal Candle
Voluspa

Fill the room with the Voluspa Japonica Pedestal Candle's white currant and alpine lace scent. The Japanese-inspired floral jar is easy on the eyes, too. 

REGULARLY $12

Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Estée Lauder
Estee Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Nordstrom
Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Estée Lauder

Stock up on this tried-and-true, long-wearing Estée Lauder foundation, available in six shades. 

REGULARLY $43

Life Changer Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Life Changer Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC

A faux leather moto jacket is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple and this one is now under $60! 

REGULARLY $98

Sage Slide Sandal
Matisse
Matisse Sage Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Sage Slide Sandal
Matisse

These sleek slides come in pink, gold, khaki and white. If you normally wear a half-size shoe, order the next size up.

REGULARLY $58.95

Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Treasure & Bond
Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Nordstrom
Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Treasure & Bond

Is there anything more homey than snuggling up in a faux fur blanket? We think not. This cocoon of comfort adds a cozy touch to the room even when it's not in use. 

REGULARLY $139

Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Becca
Becca Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Becca

An easy-breezy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to lounge in. 

REGULARLY $78

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In -- Joggers, Robes and More

Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

 