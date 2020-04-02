Kate Spade New York is giving us two opportunities to save big! Kate Spade is having a Spring's in Bloom Sale, offering an extra 50% off sale styles with the code HISPRING through April 13. Shipping is free and all sales are final.

Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes.

Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until April 11 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are also final sale.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Reese Park Ethel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Reese Park Ethel Kate Spade New York The plush chevron quilting and lush cherry color makes this backpack a chic winner. REGULARLY $358 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York This elegant leather crossbody bag with chain strap and multiple pockets is perfect for the evening. REGULARLY $248 $70.50 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. REGULARLY $228 $80 at Kate Spade New York

Brilliant Statement Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Brilliant Statement Studs Kate Spade New York Add some sparkle to your look with these eye-catching domed studs. REGULARLY $58 $20.50 at Kate Spade New York

Gabby Loafers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Gabby Loafers Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the gold chain accent. REGULARLY $238 $114 at Kate Spade New York

Lula Small Saddle Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lula Small Saddle Bag Kate Spade New York This bright pink saddle bag is too cute to pass up. REGULARLY $248 $87 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Small but mighty -- this slim bifold wallet is durable and functional as it is compact. REGULARLY $98 $29.50 at Kate Spade New York

Patterson Drive Geraldine Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Geraldine Kate Spade New York This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody Kate Spade New York How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? REGULARLY $228 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Large Carsen Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Large Carsen Kate Spade New York A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Reese Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Reese Kate Spade New York A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Lalena Large Pocket Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lalena Large Pocket Tote Kate Spade New York We love this fun blueberry color! REGULARLY $429 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Feminine and chic! REGULARLY $328 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! REGULARLY $588 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York A little gold for a little glamour. REGULARLY $179 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Kate Spade New York

