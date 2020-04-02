Shopping

Kate Spade Sale on Sale Event: Get Extra 50% Off on Bags, Shoes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Spade New York is giving us two opportunities to save big! Kate Spade is having a Spring's in Bloom Sale, offering an extra 50% off sale styles with the code HISPRING through April 13. Shipping is free and all sales are final. 

Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes. 

Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until April 11 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are also final sale. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead. 

Reese Park Ethel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Reese Park Ethel
Kate Spade New York
Reese Park Ethel
Kate Spade New York

The plush chevron quilting and lush cherry color makes this backpack a chic winner. 

REGULARLY $358

Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This elegant leather crossbody bag with chain strap and multiple pockets is perfect for the evening. 

REGULARLY $248

Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. 

REGULARLY $228

Brilliant Statement Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Brilliant Statement Studs
Kate Spade New York
Brilliant Statement Studs
Kate Spade New York

Add some sparkle to your look with these eye-catching domed studs. 

REGULARLY $58

Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the gold chain accent. 

REGULARLY $238

Lula Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lula Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade New York
Lula Small Saddle Bag
Kate Spade New York

This bright pink saddle bag is too cute to pass up. 

REGULARLY $248

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York

Small but mighty -- this slim bifold wallet is durable and functional as it is compact. 

REGULARLY $98

Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York

This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. 

REGULARLY $399

Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York

How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? 

REGULARLY $228

Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York

A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. 

REGULARLY $229

Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York

A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. 

REGULARLY $399

Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York

We love this fun blueberry color! 

REGULARLY $429

Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York

Feminine and chic! 

REGULARLY $328

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! 

REGULARLY $588

Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York

A little gold for a little glamour. 

REGULARLY $179

Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York

Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. 

REGULARLY $228

