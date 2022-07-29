BaubleBar's Summer Sale: Save 25% on Celeb-Loved Bracelets, Rings and More
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's Summer Friends & Family Event..
Through Aug. 7, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code FF25 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.
Shoppers can also score on bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful birthday gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.
The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Lola Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below.
Best Earring Deals
This set comes with two trendy pairs of ear cuffs. They'll match any vibrant, summer outfit.
If there are pineapples, there is sunshine. Bring sunny days everywhere you go with these earrings.
Best Ring Deals
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match.
The mixed stones on the Alanna ring are fab on their own and pair well with other rings too.
Best Necklace Deals
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
The colorful beaded necklace with touches of freshwater pearls are ready for your beach day outfits.
Best Bracelet Deals
Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special.
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
