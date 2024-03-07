Sales & Deals

The Revolve Anniversary Sale Is Here Today Only: Shop Dresses, Jeans, Bodysuits and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:53 AM PST, March 7, 2024

There's no time to delay: These one-day deals will be gone in the blink of an eye.

Anniversaries only come around once each year. That's why Revolve's Anniversary Sale is such a special occasion.

Today, March 7 only, you can save 20% off sitewide on full-price clothing, accessories, beauty and more at the Revolve Anniversary Sale when you use the code HAPPY20 at checkout. Now's the time to strike for spring break wardrobe essentials, that upcoming wedding you're invited to and more.

This sale includes a slew of celebrity-loved labels, from Simon Miller to Wolford. Note that some brands are excluded, though. See the full list on Revolve's homepage.

Shop the Full Revolve Anniversary Sale

Shop highlights from the Revolve Anniversary Sale below, from Elliatt, Michael Costello, GRLFRND and more brands. Find deals on everything from dresses to jeans and beyond. But remember: Because this is a one-day sale, these pieces are already selling out fast. Shop now to save on the best items. Plus, check out some of our best finds from Revolve's sale section for even steeper discounts.

The Best Revolve New Arrivals On Sale Now 

Simon Miller Beep Beep Dress

Simon Miller Beep Beep Dress
Revolve

Simon Miller Beep Beep Dress

You need this crochet halter dress for your upcoming warm-weather vacation.

$495 $396

with code happy20

Shop Now

Elliatt Rosalind Dress

Elliatt Rosalind Dress
Revolve

Elliatt Rosalind Dress

Embrace the 3D florals dress trend with this number.

$370 $296

with code happy20

Shop Now

Michael Costello x Revolve Opal Set

Michael Costello x Revolve Opal Set
Revolve

Michael Costello x Revolve Opal Set

This stunning set is like a work of art. The top has a sexy lace-up back.

$178 $142

Opal Top

Shop Now

$198 $158

Opal Skirt

Shop Now

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
Revolve

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend

Embrace the low-rise trend with these baggy jeans.

$245

with code happy20

Shop Now

Wolford Individual 20 Tights

Wolford Individual 20 Tights
Revolve

Wolford Individual 20 Tights

Here's your chance to stock up on Wolford tights.

$55 $44

with code happy20

Shop Now

Revolve Sale Section Finds to Shop

Lovers and Friends Karma Maxi Dress

Lovers and Friends Karma Maxi Dress
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Karma Maxi Dress

Dress this green maxi with an open back up or down.

$168 $158

Shop Now

byTiMo Plisse Halterneck Dress

byTiMo Plisse Halterneck Dress
Revolve

byTiMo Plisse Halterneck Dress

This spring-ready halter cinches you at the waist with a belt.

$424 $395

Shop Now

NBD Prosecco Jumpsuit

NBD Prosecco Jumpsuit
Revolve

NBD Prosecco Jumpsuit

This hot jumpsuit has an open back.

$188 $177

Shop Now

Rolla's Capri Stripe Becca Shirt

Rolla's Capri Stripe Becca Shirt
Revolve

Rolla's Capri Stripe Becca Shirt

Style this green-striped shirt with an oversized fit in so many ways.

$119 $72

Shop Now

Norma Kamali Cross Halter Side Drape Gown

Norma Kamali Cross Halter Side Drape Gown
Revolve

Norma Kamali Cross Halter Side Drape Gown

This open-back dress has a sultry criss-cross halter. 

$175 $126

Shop Now

Lovers and Friends Arian Halter Tie Top

Lovers and Friends Arian Halter Tie Top
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Arian Halter Tie Top

This sequin crochet halter is ideal for a night out.

$178 $66

Shop Now

Michael Costello x Revolve Sapphire Gown

Michael Costello x Revolve Sapphire Gown
Revolve

Michael Costello x Revolve Sapphire Gown

This beautiful bright blue gown ties in the back and has ring accents.

$328 $197

Shop Now

Year Of Ours Polo Romper

Year Of Ours Polo Romper
Revolve

Year Of Ours Polo Romper

This unique polo romper is cute thanks to a deep V-neckline.

$136 $96

Shop Now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Daring Jumpsuit

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Daring Jumpsuit
Revolve

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Daring Jumpsuit

This one-piece is so easy to throw on and is eye-catching thanks to a V neckline and criss-cross straps in the back.

$148 $97

Shop Now

Simon Miller Junjo Dress

Simon Miller Junjo Dress
Revolve

Simon Miller Junjo Dress

This hot dress shows some hip with a side knot detail.

$295 $266

Shop Now

Majorelle Mariella Gown

Majorelle Mariella Gown
Revolve

Majorelle Mariella Gown

Be the belle of the ball in this gown with lace details.

$318 $223

Shop Now

Lovers and Friends Cece Gown

Lovers and Friends Cece Gown
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Cece Gown

Make a statement in this stunning red gown with cutouts. 

$228 $215

Shop Now

Majorelle Wyn Bodysuit

Majorelle Wyn Bodysuit
Revolve

Majorelle Wyn Bodysuit

This adorable polka dot bodysuit has underwire cups for a flattering fit.

$138 $60

Shop Now

LNA Dalston Ribbed Henley Top

LNA Dalston Ribbed Henley Top
Revolve

LNA Dalston Ribbed Henley Top

Wear this henley completely unbuttoned for a sexy take.

$110 $77

Shop Now

Bronx and Banco Camilla Gown

Bronx and Banco Camilla Gown
Revolve

Bronx and Banco Camilla Gown

Jaws will drop when you show up in this emerald gown.

$780 $289

Shop Now

