When Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and Miranda Kerr all share the same skincare secret, we take notice. The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. If you're looking to revamp your skincare routine this spring, you don't want to miss the NuFace Friends & Family Sale this week.

From now until Monday, March 11, you can save 25% on every one of NuFace's best-selling microcurrent facial toning devices and skincare sets during the brand's sitewide sale. Plus, shoppers will receive a free free Supercharged IonPlex Facial Mist and Luxe Rose Skincare Bag with any purchase over $250.

Shop 25% Off NuFace

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help take your regimen to the next level, we've rounded up the best NuFace deals to shop while supplies last.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $165 Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 $296 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $250 $188 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE FIX Starter Kit Perfect for skin care on the go, the FIX instantly targets the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within 3 minutes. $165 $132 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFace NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces but sometimes neglect the rest of our bodies. The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on arms, abs, thighs and other areas. $399 $299 Shop Now

