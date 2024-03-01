Sales & Deals

Jennifer Aniston's Stylist Uses This Product to Give Her Hair Its Signature Look — And It's on Sale Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
jennifer aniston
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:37 PM PST, March 1, 2024

The secret to Jennifer Aniston's envy-worthy hair looks is now on sale at Amazon.

Ever since her iconic role as Rachel in the beloved '90s sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston has been revered for her fabulous hair.

Her bouncy locks on the show were so famous, they even launched a haircut trend called "The Rachel." Twenty years later, Aniston is still our forever hair goals, and now we know how to achieve the actress' effortless, California-inspired look.

One of the secrets to Aniston's perfectly undone hair is now on sale at Amazon: the Shu Uemura sculpting paste, according to Aniston's hair stylist Chris McMillan. Aniston has been working with McMillan ever since her days on Friends, and he recently revealed to Vogue exactly how he gets the actress' flowing mane just right for the red carpet.

Shu Uemura Styling Ishi Sculpt

Shu Uemura Styling Ishi Sculpt
Amazon

Shu Uemura Styling Ishi Sculpt

Inspired by the Japanese art of minimalism, the Ishi sculpting paste has a demi-matte finish and long-lasting, workable hold.

$42 $38

Shop Now

First, he blow dries Aniston's hair with a round brush for loose, natural-looking curls. For some grit and texture, he'll mix the styling paste with a Kerastase serum and smooth it through her hair. This way, her hair style stays in place while maintaining a relaxed, down-to-earth essence.

"The way she wears her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes, there's an ease to it and that's why people can relate to her," McMillan told Vogue.

Below, you can shop even more products used to attain Aniston's enviable mane on Amazon.

Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil
Amazon

Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

This is the Kerastase oil McMillan mixes with the sculpting paste to attain Aniston's beachy look.

Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray

Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray
Amazon

Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray

This lightweight hair spray provides shine and a strong hold.

$42 $36

Shop Now

Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray

Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray
Amazon

Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray

McMillan also loves to use this ultra-fine hair spray from Oribe.

Living Proof Restore Repair Mask

Living Proof Restore Repair Mask
Amazon

Living Proof Restore Repair Mask

Aniston loves this deep-conditioning treatment to keep her hair looking healthy between styles.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub
Amazon

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub

While the brand is mostly known for skincare, Drunk Elephant also has plenty of haircare products Aniston adores, such as this refreshing scalp scrub.

$36 $31

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Keeps It Real During Intense Workout: See Her Hilarious Reaction

News

Jennifer Aniston Keeps It Real During Intense Workout: See Her Hilarious Reaction

Jennifer Aniston Channels 'Friends' Character With Shorter Bob Haircut at 2024 SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston Channels 'Friends' Character With Shorter Bob Haircut at 2024 SAG Awards

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale Is Here — Shop the 15 Best Deals on EltaMD, Augustinus Bader and More

Sales & Deals

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale Is Here — Shop the 15 Best Deals on EltaMD, Augustinus Bader and More

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is 40% Off Just in Time for a Spring Makeup Refresh

Sales & Deals

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is 40% Off Just in Time for a Spring Makeup Refresh

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Just Launched a Rare Sale: Save 25% on Beauty and Wellness Products Now

Sales & Deals

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Just Launched a Rare Sale: Save 25% on Beauty and Wellness Products Now

The 16 Best Beauty Products for Teen Girls: Shop Makeup and Skincare Products She'll Want in Her Makeup Bag

Beauty & Wellness

The 16 Best Beauty Products for Teen Girls: Shop Makeup and Skincare Products She'll Want in Her Makeup Bag

Keep Your Hair Grease-Free With the 10 Best Hair Care Products for Oily Hair

Shop

Keep Your Hair Grease-Free With the 10 Best Hair Care Products for Oily Hair

Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 46% Off

Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 46% Off

The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale

Sales & Deals

The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

Sales & Deals

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon

Shopping

10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon

Best Hair Care Gifts: Hair Tools, Hair Products and More Gift Ideas for Lucious Locks

Gifts

Best Hair Care Gifts: Hair Tools, Hair Products and More Gift Ideas for Lucious Locks

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12

Sales & Deals

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12

Jonathan Van Ness Launches JVN Hair Care Line at Sephora

Beauty

Jonathan Van Ness Launches JVN Hair Care Line at Sephora

Tags:

Latest News