The secret to Jennifer Aniston's envy-worthy hair looks is now on sale at Amazon.
Ever since her iconic role as Rachel in the beloved '90s sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston has been revered for her fabulous hair.
Her bouncy locks on the show were so famous, they even launched a haircut trend called "The Rachel." Twenty years later, Aniston is still our forever hair goals, and now we know how to achieve the actress' effortless, California-inspired look.
One of the secrets to Aniston's perfectly undone hair is now on sale at Amazon: the Shu Uemura sculpting paste, according to Aniston's hair stylist Chris McMillan. Aniston has been working with McMillan ever since her days on Friends, and he recently revealed to Vogue exactly how he gets the actress' flowing mane just right for the red carpet.
Shu Uemura Styling Ishi Sculpt
Inspired by the Japanese art of minimalism, the Ishi sculpting paste has a demi-matte finish and long-lasting, workable hold.
First, he blow dries Aniston's hair with a round brush for loose, natural-looking curls. For some grit and texture, he'll mix the styling paste with a Kerastase serum and smooth it through her hair. This way, her hair style stays in place while maintaining a relaxed, down-to-earth essence.
"The way she wears her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes, there's an ease to it and that's why people can relate to her," McMillan told Vogue.
Below, you can shop even more products used to attain Aniston's enviable mane on Amazon.
Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil
This is the Kerastase oil McMillan mixes with the sculpting paste to attain Aniston's beachy look.
Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray
This lightweight hair spray provides shine and a strong hold.
Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray
McMillan also loves to use this ultra-fine hair spray from Oribe.
Living Proof Restore Repair Mask
Aniston loves this deep-conditioning treatment to keep her hair looking healthy between styles.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub
While the brand is mostly known for skincare, Drunk Elephant also has plenty of haircare products Aniston adores, such as this refreshing scalp scrub.
