Jennifer Aniston is putting in the work and staying the course. The 55-year-old A-lister shared a hilariously relatable moment in the gym on Monday, collapsing into a puddle on the ground as she completes a particularly challenging workout.

"If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU. Just gotta do it!! ❤️💪🏼💋," she captioned a video of herself during a Pvolve training session.

At the end of the clip, Aniston falls face down on the floor and says, "Oh god. You know those days when you just don't wanna do it? You just gotta do it."

Trainer Dani Coleman offered some heartfelt words of encouragement on her Instagram Story, sharing Aniston's video.

"Talk about some Monday motivation though," she wrote. "Truly how our sessions go. Jen working the hardest during our workouts & making me laugh."

"I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit," Aniston recently said while promoting. Pvolve. "It's all 100% better."

Aniston's case of the Mondays comes on the heels of a fun weekend at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she presented the legendary Barbra Streisand with the Life Achievement Award.

"Barbra, that's all you have to say and you know," Aniston said. "That face, that voice, that talent."

The Friends actress honored the Funny Girl lead for her impact on not only film, television and the stage, but the changes she has helped make in the world as an activist.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women, she bulldozed it," Aniston said Saturday night.

Aniston stunned on the red carpet in a sexy look, wearing a glittering gown with a deep v-neck and thigh-high slit. She kept her makeup simple paired with her sleek shorter hair, which she wore down and styled straight. The actress appears to have trimmed her shoulder-skimming bob even more since first debuting her shorter hair at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. Of course, the look has spurred callbacks to her beloved Friends character, Rachel Green, through which she popularized the layered, face-framing "Rachel" bob in the mid-90s.

The 55-year-old star was also nominated on Saturday in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series categories for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show. The Actors ultimately went to The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Succession, respectively.

