Beauty

Jonathan Van Ness Launches JVN Hair Care Line at Sephora

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
jvn hair care 1280
JVN

Jonathan Van Ness has launched a hair care brand! The Queer Eye star and hairstylist's JVN Hair is now available to shop at Sephora.

The hair care line's debut range includes 10 products made with clean, patent sugarcane-derived hemisqualane -- a hero ingredient that's clinically proven to help protect the hair against color fade, damage, frizz and breakage. Each product is vegan, sulfate-free, color-safe and silicone-free. 

Van Ness shared the exciting news of the launch on Instagram with a post of the campaign video, celebrating the brand's vision and tagline, "Come as you are." The 34-year-old Netflix personality stars in the video with models that have a variety of hair textures. 

"JVN hair products are available today! I have loved everything about hair since I was a child. Ingredients, efficacy, hair types, styling, sustainability all being passion points in my love of hair. Today is the day when all of my career and life of loving hair comes to you in the form of my haircare brand," Van Ness wrote in the caption. 

Princes range from $18 to $28. The first drop features a styling cream, treatment serum, volumizing shampoo, volumizing conditioner, hydrating shampoo, hydrating conditioner, strengthening shampoo, strengthening conditioner, pre-wash oil and a hydrating mask. 

Shop JVN Hair below. 

Complete Air Dry Cream
JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
Sephora
Complete Air Dry Cream
A soft styling cream that's buildable. It creates touchable hold and shine. 
$24
Complete Instant Recovery Serum
JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum
Sephora
Complete Instant Recovery Serum
A nourishing treatment hair serum that's ideal for weak, damaged or over-processed hair. 
$28
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
Sephora
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
A shampoo that's specifically made for repairing damaged, delicate and over-processed hair without losing moisture. 
$18
Undamage Strengthening Conditioner
Undamage Strengthening Conditioner
Sephora
Undamage Strengthening Conditioner
Double down on repairing damaged hair with the coordinating conditioner. 
$18
Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo
Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo
Sephora
Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo
If you want more body in your hair, opt for this shampoo that helps create volume and removes buildup without drying out the strands. 
$18
Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner
Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner
Sephora
Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner
For optimal volume and lift, pair the Embody Shampoo with the Embody Conditioner. 
$18
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
Sephora
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
A hydrating shampoo good for targeting frizz. 
$18
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
Sephora
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
This does everything you want from a hydrating conditioner -- it detangles, smooths and improves manageability. 
$18
Complete Pre-Wash Hair Oil
Complete Pre-Wash Hair Oil
Sephora
Complete Pre-Wash Hair Oil
This pre-wash treatment oil works for hair thinning, oily scalp and dry scalp. 
$28
Nurture Deep Moisture Mask
Nurture Deep Moisture Mask
Sephora
Nurture Deep Moisture Mask
When your hair needs some TLC, reach for this ultra-moisturizing mask to replenish softness and shine. 
$24

RELATED CONTENT:

Addison Rae's Item Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora

We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With

Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $19

 