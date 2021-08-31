Jonathan Van Ness Launches JVN Hair Care Line at Sephora

Jonathan Van Ness has launched a hair care brand! The Queer Eye star and hairstylist's JVN Hair is now available to shop at Sephora.

The hair care line's debut range includes 10 products made with clean, patent sugarcane-derived hemisqualane -- a hero ingredient that's clinically proven to help protect the hair against color fade, damage, frizz and breakage. Each product is vegan, sulfate-free, color-safe and silicone-free.

Van Ness shared the exciting news of the launch on Instagram with a post of the campaign video, celebrating the brand's vision and tagline, "Come as you are." The 34-year-old Netflix personality stars in the video with models that have a variety of hair textures.

"JVN hair products are available today! I have loved everything about hair since I was a child. Ingredients, efficacy, hair types, styling, sustainability all being passion points in my love of hair. Today is the day when all of my career and life of loving hair comes to you in the form of my haircare brand," Van Ness wrote in the caption.

Princes range from $18 to $28. The first drop features a styling cream, treatment serum, volumizing shampoo, volumizing conditioner, hydrating shampoo, hydrating conditioner, strengthening shampoo, strengthening conditioner, pre-wash oil and a hydrating mask.

Shop JVN Hair below.

Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo
If you want more body in your hair, opt for this shampoo that helps create volume and removes buildup without drying out the strands.

