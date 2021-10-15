PSA: One of Meghan Markle's makeup staples is on sale on the Laura Mercier website! The best-selling Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector is available for 20% off during the beauty brand's Friends and Family Sale. The bestselling multi-purpose base product is now $38 (regularly $47) when you use the promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Hurry, the sale event ends on Sunday!

Meghan has shared that the foundation-and-moisturizer combination is one of her beauty favorites in previous interviews, and we can see why the always-glowing royal loves the popular base product. The tinted liquid formula, which boasts broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, is said to boost the skin's moisture levels, while giving a soft-focus effect on the complexion for a gorgeous dewy finish. The tinted moisturizer is available in 20 shades and in standard and mini sizes.

In addition to Meghan's Tinted Moisturizer, the Laura Mercier Friends and Family Sale has a ton of beloved beauty products to save on, including the award-winning Translucent Loose Setting Powder, Caviar Stick Eye Color and the Soufflé Body Crème.

If you're looking for more of Meghan's favorite products, shop more of her beauty product essentials, the exact J.Crew jacket she wore in the Oprah Winfrey interview and her sustainably made Veja sneakers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's J.Crew Jacket She Wore with Oprah is On Sale

Meghan Markle’s Secret to Long Lashes Is On Major Sale at Amazon Now

Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The Best Pre-Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

25 Best Beauty and Skin Care Tools 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More