Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save 25% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers

Last hours to save on Veja sneakers at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Walk like a royal! Meghan Markle’s popular Veja sneakers are among the great discounts on offer as part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

While Veja sneakers usually go for well over $100, selected styles have dropped well below triple digits and are up to 25% off as part of the Amazon Mother's Day Sale, which also has great deals on brands like Levi's, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, UGG and Rebecca Minkoff.

The line has become a celebrity favorite since Markle was snapped wearing the casual footwear during a royal visit to Australia with husband, Prince Harry, in 2018. The former Suits star wore a white pair with black pants and a black Invictus Games jacket as the two hopped on a boat and hit Sydney harbor to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. As always, the 38-year-old royal looked effortlessly stylish despite being dressed down for the event.

The sneakers are available for just $105 on Amazon!

Veja became extremely popular in recent years thanks to their eco-friendly mission and decidedly retro vibe. Veja is a French brand, which uses organically farmed materials, ethical production processes and leather which is tanned using vegetables. Veja's stylish sneakers are crafted in Brazil and feature organic cotton, recycled polyester and soles made with Amazonian rubber. The company also says it creates sustainable packaging and ensures fair working practices for their employees. Markle has long supported sustainable fashion brands. Other celebrities who have been snapped wearing Veja sneakers include Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and shoe-lover Reese Witherspoon.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

