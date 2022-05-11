The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
Warmer weather is almost here, so you may be looking for your running gear including running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: a good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off the road for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
ET's picks for the best running shoes for women:
La Sportiva Bushido II Trail Running Shoes are one of the best trail running shoes with updated heel design to enhance comfort and fit.
For the best running shoe for flat feet, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 has soft cushioning for shock reduction and a carbon rubber outsole for durability.
If you're looking for tennis shoes made for a wide foot, these are stability shoes have enough cushion to avoid foot pain like plantar fasciitis.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running trainer has perforations for increased breathability, whether you're a neutral runner or you like rough terrain.
The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.
Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe for just about any athlete. It features a responsive foam that works with its cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort while maintaining shoe stability.
The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner.
The highly rated Asics GT is a lightweight shoe with excellent cushioning and it's designed with moisture management in mind with the Ortholite X-40 Sockliner.
The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system tp help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support.
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
The popular Adidas Cloudfoam shoes have come back with a 2.0. Experience style and comfort anywhere you go — from your daily run to running errands.
The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. They are lightweight trainers are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running.
Whether you're a sprinter or a marathon runner, this Mizuno Wave Inspire 16 road running shoe delivers cushion and lightness with every step on race day.
The Saucony Kinvara 12 brings comfort to every run with PWRRUN cushioning, a lightweight material to make daily training a joy.
The Saucony Peregrine 11 is designed for rugged terrain. The top is ultralight and has sturdy lugs and responsive cushioning so you don't feel every rock under your feet.
If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain.
For heavy runners, these are among the most popular performance-driven athletic shoes from New Balance. They're made with breathable synthetic and mesh materials for comfort and to help you go the distance, the, they are soft and plush thanks to the Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and rubber outsole pods.
Not everyone needs a road running shoe — if you want the best shoe for hitting the trail, the Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe from Salomon is a good bet.
With a mixture of boost and bounce, the Adidas Supernova will energize you with every step you take.
If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is.
If you haven't tried Ryka, these über comfortable shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot. They're also cross training athletic shoes so you can use them for running, Zumba or as a walking shoe.
The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS uses two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes.
The Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes are speed-friendly racing shoes. We can't promise that you'll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with with arch support and a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there's a definite chance that you'll look like a blur during your next sprint.
Countless reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying.
Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin 19. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training.
The ALTRA Escalante 2.5 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foot which is wider through out the midsole and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. While this is a great women's running shoe, it's also good for trail running and you can't beat this price for a trail shoe.
