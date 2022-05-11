Shopping

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

By Amy Sheridan
Warmer weather is almost here, so you may be looking for your running gear including running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: a good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off the road for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

ET's picks for the best running shoes for women:

La Sportiva Bushido II Trail-Running Shoes
La Sportiva Bushido II Trail-Running Shoes
REI Outlet
La Sportiva Bushido II Trail-Running Shoes

La Sportiva Bushido II Trail Running Shoes are one of the best trail running shoes with updated heel design to enhance comfort and fit.

$130$105
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe

For the best running shoe for flat feet, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 has soft cushioning for shock reduction and a carbon rubber outsole for durability.

$98 AND UP
Saucony Guide 14
Saucony Guide 14
Zappos
Saucony Guide 14

If you're looking for tennis shoes made for a wide foot, these are stability shoes have enough cushion to avoid foot pain like plantar fasciitis.

$130$88
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Amazon
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running trainer has perforations for increased breathability, whether you're a neutral runner or you like rough terrain.

$140$97
Tree Dashers
Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Tree Dashers

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

$135
Brooks Ghost 13
Brooks Ghost 13
Zappos
Brooks Ghost 13

Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe for just about any athlete. It features a responsive foam that works with its cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort while maintaining shoe stability. 

$130 $110
Saucony Ride 13
Saucony Ride 13
Amazon
Saucony Ride 13

The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner.

$71 AND UP
ASICS GT-2000 10
ASICS GT-2000 10
Zappos
ASICS GT-2000 10

The highly rated Asics GT is a lightweight shoe with excellent cushioning and it's designed with moisture management in mind with the Ortholite X-40 Sockliner.

$130
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21
Zappos
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system tp help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$130$110
On Cloud Swift
On Cloud Swift
Bloomingdale's
On Cloud Swift

Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.

$130
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes

The popular Adidas Cloudfoam shoes have come back with a 2.0. Experience style and comfort anywhere you go — from your daily run to running errands.

$75$53
On Cloud X
On Cloud X
Zappos
On Cloud X

The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. They are lightweight trainers are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running.

$140
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 16 Waveknit Running Shoe Road

Whether you're a sprinter or a marathon runner, this Mizuno Wave Inspire 16 road running shoe delivers cushion and lightness with every step on race day.

$62 AND UP
Saucony Kinvara
saucony kinvara 12
Zappos
Saucony Kinvara

The Saucony Kinvara 12 brings comfort to every run with PWRRUN cushioning, a lightweight material to make daily training a joy.

$110$85
Saucony Peregrine 11
Saucony Peregrine 11
Saucony
Saucony Peregrine 11

The Saucony Peregrine 11 is designed for rugged terrain. The top is ultralight and has sturdy lugs and responsive cushioning so you don't feel every rock under your feet.

$120$85
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes
Zappos
Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes

If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain.

$160
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2
New Balance
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2

For heavy runners, these are among the most popular performance-driven athletic shoes from New Balance. They're made with breathable synthetic and mesh materials for comfort and to help you go the distance, the, they are soft and plush thanks to the Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and rubber outsole pods.

$85$75
Salomon Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe
Salomon Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
Salomon Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe

Not everyone needs a road running shoe — if you want the best shoe for hitting the trail, the Sense Ride 4 Trail Running Shoe from Salomon is a good bet.

$120
Adidas Supernova Shoes
Adidas Supernova Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Supernova Shoes

With a mixture of boost and bounce, the Adidas Supernova will energize you with every step you take.

$100$70
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes

If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is. 

$140
Ryka Devotion XT
Ryka Devotion XT
Zappos
Ryka Devotion XT

If you haven't tried Ryka, these über comfortable shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot. They're also cross training athletic shoes so you can use them for running, Zumba or as a walking shoe.

$100$90
Asics GEL-Nimbus 23
Asics GEL-Nimbus 23
Zappos
Asics GEL-Nimbus 23

The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS uses two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes.

$150$130
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes are speed-friendly racing shoes. We can't promise that you'll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with with arch support and a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there's a definite chance that you'll look like a blur during your next sprint.

$190
Hoka One One Elevon 2 Running Shoe
Hoka One One Elevon 2 Running Shoe
Zappos
Hoka One One Elevon 2 Running Shoe

Countless reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying.

$160
Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​
Brooks Glycerin 19
Zappos
Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​

Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin 19. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. 

$150
ALTRA Escalante 2.5
ALTRA Escalante 2.5
Zappos
ALTRA Escalante 2.5

The ALTRA Escalante 2.5 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foot which is wider through out the midsole and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. While this is a great women's running shoe, it's also good for trail running and you can't beat this price for a trail shoe. 

$130

 

