We're more than ready for winter to be over, and who better to welcome in the start of spring than America's sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon? The actress and producer's clothing line, Draper James, just dropped a collaboration with sneaker brand Tretorn that has us counting down the days until the new season.

Shop Draper James X Tretorn

For the second collab between Draper James and Tretorn, the collection stays true to Witherspoon's Southern roots with her brand's preppy-chic aesthetic. The sneaker collab is full of retro silhouettes and prim patterns: think precious gingham, nautical color schemes and casual chambray with luxe pops of gold. Prices range from $80-$110, and each style comes in women's sizes 8-11.

These sneakers are seriously selling fast — several styles are already sold out — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition sneaker collection. Below, shop the DJ X Tretorn collab, plus other Draper James shoes that are perfect for spring. For even more shoe-shopping inspiration, check out our favorite white sneakers for spring and best walking shoes for women.

More Draper James Shoes to Shop

Willow Slingbacks Draper James Willow Slingbacks You can never go wrong by adding an elegant pair of slingbacks to your wardrobe. $125 Shop Now

