Reese Witherspoon's Latest Sneaker Launch Is Selling Fast: Shop Spring Styles from Draper James X Tretorn

By Lauren Gruber
Draper James
Draper James

We're more than ready for winter to be over, and who better to welcome in the start of spring than America's sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon? The actress and producer's clothing line, Draper James, just dropped a collaboration with sneaker brand Tretorn that has us counting down the days until the new season. 

Shop Draper James X Tretorn

For the second collab between Draper James and Tretorn, the collection stays true to Witherspoon's Southern roots with her brand's preppy-chic aesthetic. The sneaker collab is full of retro silhouettes and prim patterns: think precious gingham, nautical color schemes and casual chambray with luxe pops of gold. Prices range from $80-$110, and each style comes in women's sizes 8-11.

These sneakers are seriously selling fast — several styles are already sold out — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition sneaker collection. Below, shop the DJ X Tretorn collab, plus other Draper James shoes that are perfect for spring. For even more shoe-shopping inspiration, check out our favorite white sneakers for spring and best walking shoes for women.

DJ X Tretorn Stadium
DJ X Tretorn Stadium
Draper James
DJ X Tretorn Stadium

These retro-chic sneaks are the perfect white shoe for spring with a chunky sole and faux leather outer.

$110
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus

A striped heel pad and blue-and-white color scheme gives these classic canvas sneakers a preppy feel.

$80
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus White Gold
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus White Gold
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus White Gold

Your classic white sneakers get a luxe twist with gold accents.

$90
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus Navy Gingham Canvas
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus Navy Gingham Canvas
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus Navy Gingham Canvas

Navy gingham-printed fabric makes these sneakers perfect for spring and summer.

$80
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0

Feel pretty in pink this season with these vintage-inspired kicks.

$90
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0

The red, white and blue color scheme of these sneakers gives them a nostalgic Americana vibe.

$90
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
Draper James
DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0

Stylish and versatile, these casual sneakers can be worn to the gym, out to brunch and so much more.

$90

More Draper James Shoes to Shop

Willow Slingbacks
Willow Slingbacks
Draper James
Willow Slingbacks

You can never go wrong by adding an elegant pair of slingbacks to your wardrobe.

$125
Preston Ankle Strap Heels in Navy Gingham
Preston Ankle Strap Heels in Navy Gingham
Draper James
Preston Ankle Strap Heels in Navy Gingham

These precious gingham heels pair easily with jeans to elevate your outfit.

$115
Braided Ellie Sandals in Chambray
Braided Ellie Sandals in Chambray
Draper James
Braided Ellie Sandals in Chambray

A subtle wedge gives these comfy sandals some added height.

$95

