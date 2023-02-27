Reese Witherspoon's Latest Sneaker Launch Is Selling Fast: Shop Spring Styles from Draper James X Tretorn
We're more than ready for winter to be over, and who better to welcome in the start of spring than America's sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon? The actress and producer's clothing line, Draper James, just dropped a collaboration with sneaker brand Tretorn that has us counting down the days until the new season.
For the second collab between Draper James and Tretorn, the collection stays true to Witherspoon's Southern roots with her brand's preppy-chic aesthetic. The sneaker collab is full of retro silhouettes and prim patterns: think precious gingham, nautical color schemes and casual chambray with luxe pops of gold. Prices range from $80-$110, and each style comes in women's sizes 8-11.
These sneakers are seriously selling fast — several styles are already sold out — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition sneaker collection. Below, shop the DJ X Tretorn collab, plus other Draper James shoes that are perfect for spring. For even more shoe-shopping inspiration, check out our favorite white sneakers for spring and best walking shoes for women.
These retro-chic sneaks are the perfect white shoe for spring with a chunky sole and faux leather outer.
A striped heel pad and blue-and-white color scheme gives these classic canvas sneakers a preppy feel.
Your classic white sneakers get a luxe twist with gold accents.
Navy gingham-printed fabric makes these sneakers perfect for spring and summer.
Feel pretty in pink this season with these vintage-inspired kicks.
The red, white and blue color scheme of these sneakers gives them a nostalgic Americana vibe.
Stylish and versatile, these casual sneakers can be worn to the gym, out to brunch and so much more.
More Draper James Shoes to Shop
You can never go wrong by adding an elegant pair of slingbacks to your wardrobe.
These precious gingham heels pair easily with jeans to elevate your outfit.
A subtle wedge gives these comfy sandals some added height.
