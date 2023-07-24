Spanx's Best-Selling Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Peak Summer Heat
Shorts season is hitting its peak and Spanx is getting in the summer spirit with deals on the brand's best summer shorts — The Stretch Twill Shorts, the Sunshine Shorts, and more. Right now, you can save up to 30% on popular styles at the Spanx Shorts Sale. Act fast to snag these comfortable styles before they sell out.
The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts look better with more wear as the dye fades over time for a lived-in look. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage. The shorts also feature two slant pockets in the front and two patch pockets in the back for a flattering look on the bum.
Our favorite feature of these Spanx shorts is the pull-on design for a completely smooth front.
These comfortable relaxed-fit shorts are available in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3X
The comfy Sunshine Shorts are perfect for warmer weather. This summer, pair them with a classic, oversized white t-shirt or wear them over a swimsuit when you're not in the water. The shorts provide UPF+ protection and are chlorine and saltwater resistant.
Effortlessly move through golf, boat days, or beach lounging in these breathable shorts.
Stay comfortable, active, and effortlessly cool all season long with these 6'' inch tailored shorts.
These 10-inch length summertime shorts offer good coverage and come in either a floral navy or a checkered tan pattern.
The versatile On-The-Go Shorts are also on sale right now. Featuring a smoothing tummy panel and a stretch pull-on design, these shorts are perfect for everyday wear for an active lifestyle, living up to their name.
Dress with a blazer and sandals for a night on the town, or with a sweatshirt for a cozy night in. With various color and size options, these shorts are a wardrobe essential.
Indulge in pure comfort and relaxation with the help of these shorts, allowing you to breathe easy and stay cozy all day long.
Spanx has various activewear "skorts" — a short and skirt combo — on sale as well. Below, see the best deals to elevate your active wardrobe while keeping you looking and feeling fabulous.
Business in the front, party in the back. Skorts are the ultimate activewear style for helping you look stylish while staying flexible.
This pleated skort deal came just in time for summertime tennis, golf, and pickleball.
This 14-inch length tennis skort has a secret booty-boosting short underneath that provides added sculpt.
