The Best Shorts for Women That Prevent Chafing and Let You Enjoy Summer in Style
Thigh chafing — not-so-affectionately called chub rub — is a common problem for many women. While chafing is annoying any time of year, the summer heat seems to push it into overdrive. There are a few anti-chafe skincare products for your thighs now on the market, but one of the easiest ways to prevent chafing is by selecting the right pair of shorts.
Lightweight shorts that you can wear underneath your favorite summer dresses are a necessity for preventing unwanted irritation and pain. Anti-chafing shorts can be worn as undergarments, while styles such as bicycle shorts can be worn on their own. We searched the web thigh -- err, high -- and low for the best anti-chafe shorts to protect your legs this summer.
Whether you're looking for anti-chafe shorts you can easily move around in or those that provide a bit of compression, we've got you (and your inner thighs) covered. We even found the best alternative anti-chafe products for when shorts just won't do. Check out a wide range of anti-chafe shorts and the best anti-chafe products below.
Best Anti-Chafing Shorts
Thigh Society's The Cool Shorts are light, breezy and moisture-wicking for shorts that feel like they're barely there.
Offered in six color options, these anti-chafe shorts skip the squeeze: they do not have any compression like most others on the market.
lululemon is known for buttery-soft workout gear and the brand's undergarments are no exception. This silky smooth shortie underwear will move with you.
These anti-chafe shorts from SKIMS offer tummy and waist compression for that snatched look.
These slip shorts on Amazon have a romantic lace detail. Along with being anti-chafing, they also won't roll down at the waist.
SMOOTHEZ fabric smooths, as the name implies, and is made in a planet-friendly way, according to the brand.
Spanx is known for their shaping compression, but these super stretchy shorts are one of their few non-shaping undergarments.
If you do want some of the Spanx signature compression, these high-waisted shorts give your middle a tight hug to smooth out your mid-section.
These comfy biker shorts from Old Navy could be worn on their own, but reviewers also say they work great under dresses.
These ultra lightweight shorts help to smooth your tummy without feeling restricted.
With over 2,500 reviews, these Jockey shorts have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
For those who want anti-chafing shorts with a pop of color, this 3-pack from INNERSY is an excellent deal.
Best Anti-Chafing Products
This travel version of Megababe's best-selling Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick is the perfect size to fit into your purse to prevent chafing on the go.
With over 5,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can trust this balm stick to keep chafing at bay. Just apply a layer or two to the inner thighs, under bra straps, skin creases, and anywhere you experience chafing to prevent irritation.
Apply Chub Rub between your inner thighs to avoid chafing. The formula consists of natural ingredients, free from chemicals, which not only hydrates and shields the skin but also creates a protective barrier against chafing.
Creating a barrier to protect your thighs from chafing, this balm can also help soothe and heal spots that have been rubbed raw.
As an alternative to shorts, these anti-chafing thigh bands use elastic to stay on the leg. The lace bands are available in a variety of colors.
RELATED CONTENT:
Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off
Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear for Prime Day
The Best lululemon Finds to Upgrade Your Summer Activewear
Dive into the Rest of Summer with This Weekend's Best Swimsuits Sales
Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved and Best-Selling Swimwear
The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now
Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight
Shop the 15 Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long
Jennifer Lopez's Running Shoes Are More Than 30% Off at Amazon Now