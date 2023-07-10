With the summer heat at its peak, nothing is more foundational in your wardrobe than a go-to pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for this summertime staple with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts.

Right now, Hailey's favorite Levi's shorts are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. You can snag a pair for just $35 to wear all summer long.

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design and cutoff hem.

The style Hailey loves takes the first-ever jean shorts and updates them with a waist-defining high rise. Universally flattering and designed with a vintage-inspired fit, the iconic Levi's denim shorts define your waist while easily blending into your personal aesthetic wherever summer may take you.

You won't find Bieber's beloved denim shorts on sale year-round, so take advantage of this incredible Amazon Prime Day deal. And, be sure to check out more of our favorite Prime Day discounts, including Levi's jeans and shorts as well as summer dresses.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

