While summer may be winding down, there is still time to soak up the sun in this season's best swimwear. For trendy, beach-ready 'fits that won't burn a hole in your wallet, celeb-loved swim and apparel brand Summersalt is hosting a huge end-of-summer sale with steep discounts on best-selling one-pieces, bikinis, coverups and so much more.

Right now, you can take 30% off sitewide at Summersalt with the code SPF30 for savings up to 60% off. Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale is the brand's biggest sale of the season and there are no exclusions.

Shop the Summersalt Sale

A handful of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimsuits. Available from sizes 0 to 24, Summersalt swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too.

So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.

Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can save on cult-favorite Summersalt styles such as the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. For soaking up the rest of swimsuit season in style, check out the best deals to shop from the Summersalt Endless Summer Sale.

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $67 WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

The Long Torso Sidestroke Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. $95 $67 WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

The Ruffle Oasis Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis Ruffled shoulders and a polka dot print add a playful twist to this classic maillot swimsuit. $95 $48 WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

