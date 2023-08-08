With August in full swing, we want to savor the last bursts of vibrant colors, playful fashion statements, and effortless style that encapsulates the spirit of the summer season. When it comes to embodying this spirit, few do it as well as Harry Styles.

Known for his eclectic fashion sense, the former One Direction member is most definitely one of our inspirations for summer fashion. Throughout his recent extended two-year concert series, Love on Tour, he has sported Gucci jumpsuits, sparkly flared trousers, feathered boas and more, showcasing his unique "styles" that resonate perfectly with the carefree and bold essence of the summer season.

And though recently off the stage, the Don't Worry Darling actor has worn some amazing summer looks while vacationing in Italy and beyond, from lululemon running shorts to trendy sunnies and shoes, giving all of us that dose of inspiration we need for savoring the last few weeks of summer and making sure our wardrobe isn't the same as it was.

Below, explore our Harry-inspired fashion guide for chasing that summer feelin'. We've included items worn by the star, plus affordable options for some of the higher-priced items (because most of us are not living on a rock-star budget).

Vans Authentic Skate Sneakers Amazon Vans Authentic Skate Sneakers Fun kicks were a staple of Love on Tour, and Harry wore these Van Skate Sneakers at LOT Los Angeles last year - a perfect bright-colored accessory for summer. $69 Shop Now

Eliou Cara Necklace Shopbop Eliou Cara Necklace You can't go wrong with a pearl necklace in the summer, especially from the same brand featured in the "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" music video. $188 Shop Now

