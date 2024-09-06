Shop
Adidas Sambas Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Save Over 20% on the Viral Sneakers

Adidas Samba
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:35 PM PDT, September 6, 2024

Infuse your wardrobe with the downtown-cool aesthetic of these celeb-approved Adidas kicks.

The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item.

Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.

Right now, the Adidas Sambas are up to 24% off on Amazon right now. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes for as low as $69. This deal is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Amazon

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.

$90 $77

Shop Now

Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas sneakers worth shopping for the new fall season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Amazon Adidas deals. Keep scrolling to save up to 45% on fan-favorite sneakers and running shoes.

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

True to its original design, the Stan Smith's classic silhouette has endured for over four decades.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

All-day comfort for just $26? Yes, please. Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on-trend everywhere.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Amazon

Adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style. 

$70 $53

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker

Adidas Women's Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Women's Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$70 $48

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23 Sneaker

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23 Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23 Sneaker

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Racer Tr23 Sneakers.

$80 $44

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

