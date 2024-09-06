Infuse your wardrobe with the downtown-cool aesthetic of these celeb-approved Adidas kicks.
The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item.
Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.
Right now, the Adidas Sambas are up to 24% off on Amazon right now. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes for as low as $69. This deal is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.
Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.
Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas sneakers worth shopping for the new fall season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Amazon Adidas deals. Keep scrolling to save up to 45% on fan-favorite sneakers and running shoes.
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
True to its original design, the Stan Smith's classic silhouette has endured for over four decades.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers
All-day comfort for just $26? Yes, please. Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on-trend everywhere.
Adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style.
Adidas Women's Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker
All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.
Adidas Men's Racer Tr23 Sneaker
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Racer Tr23 Sneakers.
