The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item.

Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.

Right now, the Adidas Sambas are up to 24% off on Amazon right now. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes for as low as $69. This deal is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.

Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas sneakers worth shopping for the new fall season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Amazon Adidas deals. Keep scrolling to save up to 45% on fan-favorite sneakers and running shoes.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

