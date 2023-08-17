Sales & Deals

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Whether you're planning to spend Labor Day weekend tanning on a towel, perched on a beach chair, or plunging into a friend's pool, you'll need a few cute swimsuits to soak in the summer's last days of sunshine. With just a couple more weeks to go until the holiday weekend, the best Labor Day swimsuit sales are already here with steep discounts on our favorite bikinis and one-pieces.

There are swimsuit deals for every size with flattering and functional styles for everybody. From the Tory Burch Private Sale to sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to swimwear deals from Abercrombie and Demi Moore-approved Andie Swim, these end-of-summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection at a fraction of the cost.

Ahead, dive into all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups, sandals and deals on designer sunglasses to complete your holiday weekend look.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Private Sale is here. Now through August 21, you can save up to 60% on the designer's swimsuits and cover ups just in time for Labor Day.

UP TO 60% OFF TORY BURCH
Andie Swim

Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits for up to 60% off at Adie Swim. Over 100 fan-favorite two pieces and one pieces are on sale right now.

UP TO 60% OFF ANDIE SWIM
Summersalt

Save up to 60% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Endless Summer Sale. Just use code SPF30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.

UP TO 60% OFF SUMMERSALT
WITH CODE SPF30
Abercrombie

Summer favorites are up to 30% off at Abercrombie during the End of Season Sale — including swimsuits and coverups.

UP TO 30% OFF ABERCROMBIE
Aerie

Every Aerie swimsuit is 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 

30% OFF AERIE
Nordstrom

If you missed the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can still save up to 60% on swimsuits from brands like Vitamin A, Good American, Versace and more.

UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM
Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON

If you're looking to stock up and save on swimwear, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals below. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit on sale for all your Labor Day weekend plans.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Deals

Tory Burch Colorblock Bikini
Tory Burch Colorblock Bikini

Part of a limited-edition collection of signature pieces re-issued with exclusive graphic colorblocking, Tory Burch's sporty silhouette is complete with straps that have a bright beach umbrella-palette to contrast the bold primary colors.

$118$62
BIKINI TOP
$118$62
BIKINI BOTTOM
Tory Burch Printed String Bikini Top
Tory Burch Printed String Bikini Top

Tory Burch updates the classic string bikini top in a bold Seventies-inspired floral. This swimsuit features four-way stretch, an impeccable fit, and SPF 50 sun protection. 

$98$53
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP The Balconette Swim

Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.

$98$30
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$24
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$20
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. 

$95$67
WITH CODE SPF30
The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip

Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.

$125$88
WITH CODE SPF30
The Sidestroke
The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.

$95$67
WITH CODE SPF30

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

