Whether you're planning to spend Labor Day weekend tanning on a towel, perched on a beach chair, or plunging into a friend's pool, you'll need a few cute swimsuits to soak in the summer's last days of sunshine. With just a couple more weeks to go until the holiday weekend, the best Labor Day swimsuit sales are already here with steep discounts on our favorite bikinis and one-pieces.

There are swimsuit deals for every size with flattering and functional styles for everybody. From the Tory Burch Private Sale to sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to swimwear deals from Abercrombie and Demi Moore-approved Andie Swim, these end-of-summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection at a fraction of the cost.

Ahead, dive into all the best Labor Day swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups, sandals and deals on designer sunglasses to complete your holiday weekend look.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch The Tory Burch Private Sale is here. Now through August 21, you can save up to 60% on the designer's swimsuits and cover ups just in time for Labor Day. UP TO 60% OFF TORY BURCH Shop Now

Andie Swim Andie Swim Andie Swim Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits for up to 60% off at Adie Swim. Over 100 fan-favorite two pieces and one pieces are on sale right now. UP TO 60% OFF ANDIE SWIM Shop Now

Summersalt Summersalt Summersalt Save up to 60% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Endless Summer Sale. Just use code SPF30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate. UP TO 60% OFF SUMMERSALT WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

Abercrombie Abercrombie Abercrombie Summer favorites are up to 30% off at Abercrombie during the End of Season Sale — including swimsuits and coverups. UP TO 30% OFF ABERCROMBIE Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Aerie Every Aerie swimsuit is 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 30% OFF AERIE Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom If you missed the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can still save up to 60% on swimsuits from brands like Vitamin A, Good American, Versace and more. UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

If you're looking to stock up and save on swimwear, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals below. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit on sale for all your Labor Day weekend plans.

The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Deals

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $67 WITH CODE SPF30 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

