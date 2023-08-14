Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Shop Up to 60% off Gucci, Prada, Ray-Ban and More

By Lauren Gruber
Summer might be winding down, but sunglasses season is far from over. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round are an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Whether you prefer cat-eye or round, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviators, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Guccis to Michael Kors shades for under $50, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses, starting at just $44.

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.

$433$191
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style. 

$134$80
Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses
Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

On sale for over 50% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal.

$350$160
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. This timeless style combines great styling with exceptional quality. 

$221$171
BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.

$254$121
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Amazon
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses

Score these Michael Kors tortoiseshell sunnies while they're on sale for under $50.

$62$44
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 58% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 

$345$145
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.

$160$64
Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses
Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses

A classic pair of Aviator shades will always be in style.

$168$88
Prada Women's Modern Sunglasses
Prada Women's Modern Sunglasses
Amazon
Prada Women's Modern Sunglasses

Vintage-inspired cat-eye lenses give these Prada sunglasses an effortlessly chic look.

$290$136
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses

These Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses feature polarized lenses, a thin gold frame and a special coating to protect against harmful UV rays.

$171$127
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses

These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.

$365$272
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Amazon
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black

Look and feel stylish in sunglasses from Prada. They feature round, lightweight plastic frames to complement all face shapes.

$225$135
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Michael Kors MK2098U 378113 Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.

$99$49
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Amazon
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses

These Burberry frames subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid, and the lenses have a UV coating for maximum protection. 

$235$117

