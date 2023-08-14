The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Shop Up to 60% off Gucci, Prada, Ray-Ban and More
Summer might be winding down, but sunglasses season is far from over. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round are an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.
With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Whether you prefer cat-eye or round, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviators, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Guccis to Michael Kors shades for under $50, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.
Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses, starting at just $44.
Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style.
On sale for over 50% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal.
A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. This timeless style combines great styling with exceptional quality.
These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.
Score these Michael Kors tortoiseshell sunnies while they're on sale for under $50.
For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 58% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up.
These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.
A classic pair of Aviator shades will always be in style.
Vintage-inspired cat-eye lenses give these Prada sunglasses an effortlessly chic look.
These Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses feature polarized lenses, a thin gold frame and a special coating to protect against harmful UV rays.
These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.
Look and feel stylish in sunglasses from Prada. They feature round, lightweight plastic frames to complement all face shapes.
Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.
These Burberry frames subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid, and the lenses have a UV coating for maximum protection.
