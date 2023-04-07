Shopping

15 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear on Repeat: Shop Vintage, Fitted and Classic Styles

By Lauren Gruber
bella hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

No matter the season, arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days and so much more. There really is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—loves to rock this iconic garment, and we're here to show you the best options. Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, we've rounded up 15 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Revolve, here are the best white T-shirts for women that are sure to become your go-to top for years to come.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew-neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.

$19
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Target
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

"I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!"

$5
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

You'll never have to worry about making sure your tee is tucked when you opt for a bodysuit instead.

$45$34
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.

$48
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.

$17$8
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee
Everlane
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

A sexy scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves makes this pima cotton tee stand out from the crowd.

$40
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

For a boxier, relaxed fit, opt for Gap's 100% organic cotton tee.

$25$17
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee
Revolve
Nation LTD Laila Snap Corset Tee

If you're after a dressier option, this corset-style tee features snap buttons and puff sleeves in 100% pima cotton.

$168$143
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt
Hanes Ultimate Men's Ultimate Tagless Slim Fit Crew Undershirt-4-pack
Amazon
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt

These might technically be men's shirts, but you can never go wrong with a four-pack of Hanes in a cotton blend for under $30.

$38$26
WITH COUPON
Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Body-Skimming Tee
Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Body-Skimming Tee
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Body-Skimming Tee

For a slimmer, slightly cropped silhouette, go for Abercrombie's top rated cotton tee.

$19$14
Banana Republic Ribbed T-Shirt
Banana Republic Ribbed T-Shirt
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Ribbed T-Shirt

This henley-style ribbed tee is soft and stretchy thanks to a touch of spandex.

$45$18
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo

For a preppier option, this cropped polo from Alo Yoga is the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted jeans and skirts.

$68
BDG Perfect Baby Tee
BDG Perfect Baby Tee
Urban Outfitters
BDG Perfect Baby Tee

"Got it in 3 colors and love them all!" raved one happy reviewer. "Shirt is thick and not at all see through. Cropped a little and goes great with high waisted pants. Highly recommend getting these!"

$25
1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt
1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt
Nordstrom
1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt

Feminine and flirty, this flutter-sleeve tee is an elevated take on the classic v-neck.

$59
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee

Show off those guns in Anthropologie's versatile muscle tee.

$48

