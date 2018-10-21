Meghan Markle got comfy at a sailing event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, ditching her signature heels for a pair of white sneakers.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex made an appearance during day two of the Invictus Games in Sydney, all smiles as she held on tightly to Prince Harry. The couple dressed for the wind, both bundling up and going casual in jackets, jeans and sneakers. While Meghan wore a chic pair of Veja sneakers retailing for $150, Harry chose a classic pair of Adidas.

The appearance comes after the couple decided to slightly cut back Meghan's schedule for the next couple of days, according to multiple reports. A source told MailOnline that it wasn't that Meghan -- who's currently pregnant with the couple's first child together -- was feeling sick, rather they're trying to "pace" her given how many engagements she has coming up. The two are currently on their first royal tour together of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

This past Wednesday, during Meghan and 34-year-old Harry's second day of engagements, Meghan admitted that she was “running on adrenaline” and feeling “a bit tired." However, she added that she’s doing “pretty well so far,” according to several royal reporters.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time on the tour that Meghan has ditched her heels. Last week in Sydney, she swapped her suede designer Stuart Weitzman pumps for comfy, pointed-toe $145 flats by Rothy's.

