Meghan Markle is back to her royal duties.

After missing her first event of the day, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend a reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at The Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney on Sunday Australia time.

For the event, a pregnant Meghan wore a black turtleneck under a white pinstriped blazer by L’Agence, black pants and sling back Aquazzura heels. Harry opted for a white-and-blue stripped shirt with a light gray blazer and dark gray pants.

During the engagement, the couple met with children from Kookaburra Kids, an organization that supports children living in families affected by mental illness, as well as performers, athletes and many others.

Meghan was scheduled to attend the Invictus cycling medal presentation with Harry earlier in the day. "The Duke will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and the Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements," was all Kensington Palace told MailOnline.

A source told the publication that it wasn't that Meghan was feeling sick, they are just trying to "pace" her given how many engagements she has coming up.

The couple has only been in Australia for six days of their two-week trip, and has already attended a slew of engagements. Watch the video to see what they have been up to.

