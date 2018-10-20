Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really are making their soon-to-be child a part of their royal tour.

The couple's tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand kicked off this week with plenty of references to Meghan's just-announced pregnancy, and Harry continued that tradition on Saturday, as he gave a speech at the 2018 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he told the audience at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” Harry added.

The 34-year-old royal founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to highlight the healing power of sport in support of wounded, injured and ill veterans, current servicemen and women. The event is a special one for him and Meghan, as last year's celebration, which took place in Canada, was where they made their first official appearance together.

The former Suits star once again proved to be a big supporter of her husband during this year's games, as Kensington Palace released a photo of Harry practicing his speech in front of his pregnant wife.

Almost time for @InvictusSydney...



The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight’s Opening Ceremony. #IG2018#RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/7LtCAEfrVW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2018

