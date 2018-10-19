Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off the 2018 Invictus Games -- and having a blast!

After attending the opening of the ANZAC Memorial and Hyde Park on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way over to Cockatoo Island in Sydney to attend the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on day five of their Australian royal tour. The twosome had a blast playing with kids and remote control cars.

A pregnant Meghan, 37, did a quick outfit change and stepped out in black pants and a black Invictus Games shirt with a white blazer and black shoes. Harry, who was previously sporting his official military uniform, also wore a black Invictus Games shirt with gray jeans.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014, highlights the healing power of sport in support of wounded, injured and ill veterans, current servicemen and women.

The annual event holds a special place in the royal couple's hearts, as last year's celebration, which took place in Canada, was where they made their first official appearance together. The former Suits star was seated a couple of rows over from Harry during the opening ceremony.

The pair was also spotted getting cozy during the closing ceremony while seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, the royal pair have been having a great time on their overseas trip since announcing the news that they are expecting their first child together.

Fans have been showering the expectant parents with well wishes, as well as stuffed animals for their bundle of joy. See highlights from their last four days in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Regal on Day 5 of Australian Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Week of Royal Tour Proves They're Ready for Parenthood

Prince Harry Climbs to the Top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge With Invictus Games Team

Related Gallery