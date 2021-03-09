Fashion

Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect J. Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Winfrey Her Chicken Coop

By ETonline Staff
CBS

Meghan Markle wore a J.Crew jacket while showing Oprah Winfrey her family's chicken coop. The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting the Perfect Lightweight Jacket from one of her go-to brands in a brief clip of their home in Montecito, California, that aired during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was glowing while giving Oprah a tour of her son, Archie's, "Chick Inn." She looked stylish and casual in the best-selling J.Crew jacket in a dark green shade.

The water-resistant topper is perfect for transitional weather when you need a lightweight layer of warmth. Meghan paired the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, skinny jeans, Hunter rain boots and a delicate gold necklace with an "A" initial pendant for Archie. J.Crew is a favorite brand among the Sussexes. Prince Harry rewore his gray J.Crew suit for the interview. 

meghan markle chicken coop
CBS

Channel Meghan's style by shopping a similar outfit below. 

GET THE LOOK: 

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
Meghan Markle's J.Crew jacket is currently 45% off. Get an extra 10% off with the promo code EXTRA. 
$59 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $128)
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
The Hunter Original Rain Boot is a staple in the duchess' wardrobe. 
$150 AT NORDSTROM
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
This diamond initial necklace from BaubleBar is the perfect everyday jewelry piece. 
$148 AT BAUBLEBAR
Gap Maternity Poplin Shirt
Gap Maternity Poplin Shirt
Gap
Gap Maternity Poplin Shirt
Get an extra 10% off this Gap maternity shirt with the promo code SMILE. 
$32 AT GAP (REGULARLY $60)
Banana Republic Cotton High-Low Shirt
Banana Republic Cotton High-Low Shirt
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Cotton High-Low Shirt
This breezy, 100% cotton shirt is available in regular and tall fits. 
$47 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $80)
The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
Aritzia The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
Aritzia
The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
This linen shirt from Aritzia is a wardrobe essential. We love the oversized chest pocket detail. 
$98 AT ARITZIA
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M MAMA jeans are comfy, stretchy and cute. 
$50 AT H&M
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
Express
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
These sleek, high-waisted skinny jeans from Express come in short, regular and long lengths. 
$60 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $80)

