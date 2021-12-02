Tatcha's Cyber Week Sale Ends Today: Get 20% Off Skincare Favorites Like the Meghan Markle-Approved Exfoliator
Celebrity-beloved beauty brand Tatcha, known for skincare products inspired by Japanese traditions, is offering customers 20% off everything at their Cyber Week Sale. This limited-time offer ends today on Tatcha's website -- just use promo code CYBER21 at checkout.
Save on skincare, makeup, sunscreen, eye cream, face masks and more for every skin type, including best-sellers and fan favorites like The Dewy Skin Cream, The Rice Polish, Violet C Brightening Serum, The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Note that the Friends & Family sale excludes gift sets.
Rooted in Japanese beauty secrets and known for their natural ingredient list, Tatcha products have famous fans including Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, with every skincare purchase, you'll help fund the education of girls in Asia and Africa through the brand's partnership with Room to Read.
Shop Tatcha's collection of luxury beauty products at the Cyber Week Sale and check out ET Style's favorite items below.
