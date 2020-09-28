The goal of foundation is to create a complexion that appears smooth, even-toned and pore-less. Unfortunately, when you have dry skin, this becomes a case study in “easier said than done.”

Those prone to dryness have less oil on their skin and can have a weaker moisture barrier, which locks in hydration. This often leads to a rough texture, flakes, redness and more pronounced fine lines. Layer on the wrong foundation and those problems become even more noticeable as the makeup settles into cracks and builds up on dry patches, which -- let’s face it -- kind of defeats the whole point of foundation.

Fortunately, there are solutions for those of us lacking in the hydration department. Many new foundations are a hybrid of skincare and cosmetics, providing nourishing and moisturizing benefits alongside their complexion-perfecting powers. And they come in a variety of coverage options, applications, textures and finishes.

Below, the best foundations for dry skin.

Luminous Silk Foundation Giorgio Armani Bloomingdale's Luminous Silk Foundation Giorgio Armani Beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike, this red-carpet favorite lives up to its rep with a smooth-as-silk formula that transforms skin and hides imperfections, all while giving a lit-from-within glow. $64 at Bloomingdale's

Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 Laura Mercier Nordstrom Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 Laura Mercier The OG makeup-skincare hybrid, this classic tinted moisturizer just got a major update. Now available in 20 shades, it’s infused with nourishing oils from macadamia and kukui seeds, plus antioxidants, SPF and glycerin (for lightweight hydration). The end result is a sheer hint of coverage that helps improve skin health and strengthen your natural moisture barrier over time. $47 at Nordstrom

Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation SPF 18 Maybelline Amazon Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation SPF 18 Maybelline Maybelline's Fit Me collection of foundations is hands-down one of the best values for high-quality face makeup, and this hydrating version does not disappoint. Its glycerin-based formula moisturizes any rough patches to create a uniformly silky look and feel. ORIGINALLY $7.99 $5.34 at Walmart

Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Tarte Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds. $29 at Tarte

Tinted Face Oil Foundation Kosas Sephora Tinted Face Oil Foundation Kosas Don’t let the fact that this foundation is also a face oil intimidate you. It fuses three types of mineral pigments into a base of active botanical oils that are skin-moisturizing and a much more pore-friendly (and eco-friendly!) smoothing alternative to silicone. Shake it up and spread it on for a dose of healthy hydration. $42 at Sephora

Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation Pat McGrath Sephora Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation Pat McGrath Iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath is the unofficial queen of skin, so you better believe that her own foundation is the best of the best. Spanning 36 shades, the futuristic formula features pigments treated with amino acids, making it creamy and easy to build. It also contains polymers to provide longwear capabilities and luminosity as well as a Vita-serum complex to moisturize and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Try it and you’ll be obsessed with how good your skin looks. $68 at Sephora

Vanish Seamless Finish Stick Foundation Hourglass Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Stick Foundation Hourglass Stick foundation tends to get a bad rap, mostly because of its reputation for being old-fashioned and cakey. Well, that was then, and this Hourglass stick is now. This full-coverage stick magically conceals without feeling heavy or looking spackled on, and it provides maximum coverage with minimum product. $46 at Sephora

Velvet Glow Foundation Vapour The Detox Market Velvet Glow Foundation Vapour Equal parts skincare and makeup, this serum foundation is infused with antioxidant desert date oil, plus skin-nutritive sweet almond and macadamia oils. It gives skin a velvety look and feel -- without looking heavy. $48 at The Detox Market

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty Deals

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand

Botox Alternatives: 31 Wrinkle Treatments That Work

33 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

16 Best Face Masks for All Skin Types

17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique, Burt’s Bees, Drunk Elephant and More

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

26 Best Eye Creams -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Bliss, Stila and More

40 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique & More

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!