Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% on Clinique's Anti-Aging Serum and Moisturizer Today Only

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If the cold weather has done a number on your skin, you're not alone. But don't worry -- The Ulta Love Your Skin event is happening now -- and it has you covered today, with incredible deals on products from top brands like Perricone MD, StriVectin, Kate Somerville and more.

The top beauty retailer has really outdone itself, with sales every day through January 22. Today is the last day of skincare steals with Clinique and Origins products for 50% off

Scroll down to browse the final day of deals at Ulta's Skincare sale below.

Today's Deals

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
Take your skincare routine to the next level with this cutting-edge wrinkle-correcting serum. Developed by dermatologists, this product instantly hydrates to visibly reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles after only ten days.
$69$35
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
A refreshing oil-free gel-cream with hyaluronic acid to help skin create its own internal water source, so it can continually rehydrate itself. 
$25$12
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
This foaming face wash is perfect for all skin types. Plus, with its featured mint essential oil, you'll smell fresh, too. 
$25$13

