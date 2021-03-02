Fashion

Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns in Armani for Tell-All Oprah Winfrey Interview -- Get the Look

By Amy Lee‍
A sneak peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been released, and the pregnant duchess is looking chic in Armani. 

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Specialis scheduled to air on Sunday. The couple will speak on their decision to leave the U.K. and step down as senior members of the royal family. 

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, wears a belted, long-sleeve midi with floral pattern, V-neckline and A-line skirt designed by Giorgio Armani. A wrap-style dress is a go-to maternity fashion piece for Meghan.

The former actress pairs the dress with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana's collection, along with a Cartier bracelet, Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps. Prince Harry looks dapper in a gray J.Crew suit jacket and matching pant. 

Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress
Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress
Neiman Marcus
Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress
Meghan's Armani silk georgette dress features long sleeves, V-neckline, belted waist and metallic floral embroidery. 
$4,700 AT NEIMAN MARCUS
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
J.Crew
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
Prince Harry has worn this gray J.Crew Ludlow suit on multiple occasions.
JACKET: $425 AT J.CREW
PANT: $225 AT J.CREW

Channel Meghan's stylish maternity look by shopping midi dresses below.

Lark & Ro Signature Compact Matte Jersey Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Lark & Ro Signature Compact Matte Jersey Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Amazon
Lark & Ro Signature Compact Matte Jersey Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
We can totally see Meghan wearing something like this Lark & Ro floral wrap midi. 
$42 AT AMAZON
Eloquii Bishop Sleeve Wrap Dress
Eloquii Bishop Sleeve Wrap Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Bishop Sleeve Wrap Dress
We want to wear this gorgeous orange satin wrap dress, stat. Get 40% off on Eloquii with promo code XOQ.
$72 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120)
H&M Shimmering Satin Dress
H&M Shimmering Satin Dress
H&M
H&M Shimmering Satin Dress
We love this elegant shimmery satin number from H&M. 
$40 AT H&M
Tahari Satin Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Tahari Satin Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Tahari Satin Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Midi Dress
The jewel-tone multicolored print on this Tahari design is stunning. 
$158 AT NORDSTROM
Universal Standard Rivers Wrap Dress
Universal Standard Rivers Wrap Dress
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Rivers Wrap Dress
We love the chic berry shade of this Universal Standard wrap dress. 
$228 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruffle Hem Wrap Midi Dress
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruffle Hem Wrap Midi Dress
Express
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruffle Hem Wrap Midi Dress
This pretty pink Express frock with metallic dot print is an extra 50% off in cart. 
$35 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $98)

