A sneak peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been released, and the pregnant duchess is looking chic in Armani.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Specialis scheduled to air on Sunday. The couple will speak on their decision to leave the U.K. and step down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, wears a belted, long-sleeve midi with floral pattern, V-neckline and A-line skirt designed by Giorgio Armani. A wrap-style dress is a go-to maternity fashion piece for Meghan.

The former actress pairs the dress with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana's collection, along with a Cartier bracelet, Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps. Prince Harry looks dapper in a gray J.Crew suit jacket and matching pant.

Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress Neiman Marcus Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress Meghan's Armani silk georgette dress features long sleeves, V-neckline, belted waist and metallic floral embroidery. $4,700 AT NEIMAN MARCUS Buy Now

Channel Meghan's stylish maternity look by shopping midi dresses below.

Eloquii Bishop Sleeve Wrap Dress Eloquii Eloquii Bishop Sleeve Wrap Dress We want to wear this gorgeous orange satin wrap dress, stat. Get 40% off on Eloquii with promo code XOQ. $72 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

H&M Shimmering Satin Dress H&M H&M Shimmering Satin Dress We love this elegant shimmery satin number from H&M. $40 AT H&M Buy Now

Universal Standard Rivers Wrap Dress Universal Standard Universal Standard Rivers Wrap Dress We love the chic berry shade of this Universal Standard wrap dress. $228 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD Buy Now

Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruffle Hem Wrap Midi Dress Express Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruffle Hem Wrap Midi Dress This pretty pink Express frock with metallic dot print is an extra 50% off in cart. $35 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

