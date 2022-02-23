It was a dress seen around the world -- and now it's officially a part of fashion history.

On Tuesday, Fashion Museum Bath announced that the dress Meghan Markle wore for her and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was selected as the museum's Dress of the Year 2021. A version of the garment -- a silk, belted v-neck dress by Giorgio Armani with flower embroidery -- will be on display in the museum's exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects.

Markle's March 2021 look was selected for the museum's esteemed title by Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton. "In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year,'" they said in a statement, "and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness."

CBS

Not only did the sit-down mark a milestone moment for the couple as they addressed stepping down as senior members of the royal family , but it was also a physically personal one considering Markle was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage the previous summer. During their interview with Winfrey, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born that June.

We're excited to announce that a #GiorgioArmani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been chosen by @Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton as #DressOfTheYear 2021! ✨ Read the full press release on our website https://t.co/maWhnSHohIpic.twitter.com/OZizJuNrq8 — Fashion Museum Bath (@Fashion_Museum) February 22, 2022

As Kamara and Wrighton said, "This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."

Meghan Markle Explains Why She's Ready to Speak Out in New Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Spotify's COVID Misinformation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Provide Food for MLK Jr. Day Volunteers

Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Legal Win Against Tabloid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Daughter Lilibet

Related Gallery