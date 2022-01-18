Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Provide Food Trucks for the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day Volunteers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, commonly known as The King Center, on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Black-owned food trucks to the center in Atlanta, Georgia, to help feed volunteers during their day of service.
"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers," the center's official account tweeted. "Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors."
The message was retweeted by the late activist's daughter, Bernice King, who is the CEO of the center.
The couple provided food trucks from local Black-owned businesses, including Paige's Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon. The trucks served free lunches to those volunteering to help with voter registration and an education drive. The volunteers also gathered donations for local homeless individuals in Atlanta.
Meghan and Harry had another link to the center's activities on Monday. The Reverend Michael Bruce Curry was the keynote speaker at the center's Beloved Commemorative Service.
Reverend Curry famously gave the sermon at the couple's 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
