Shopping

Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect J.Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop -- And it's 40% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
meghan markle 1280
CBS

Meghan Markle's J.Crew jacket was made famous when she showed Oprah Winfrey her family's chicken coop. It's a fall favorite at J.Crew and now it's on sale! The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting the Perfect Lightweight Jacket in a brief clip of their home in Montecito, California, that aired during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah

Meghan, who was pregnant with the couple's second child, was glowing while giving Oprah a tour of her son, Archie's, "Chick Inn." She looked stylish and casual in the best-selling J.Crew jacket in a dark green shade. Right now, you can get it for 40% off with the offer code GOBIG.

The water-resistant topper is perfect for Fall weather when you need a lightweight layer of warmth. Meghan paired the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, skinny jeans, Hunter rain boots and a delicate gold necklace with an "A" initial pendant for Archie. J.Crew is a favorite brand among the Sussexes. Prince Harry rewore his gray J.Crew suit for the interview. 

meghan markle chicken coop
CBS

Channel Meghan's style by shopping a similar outfit below. 

GET THE LOOK: 

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
Meghan Markle's best selling J.Crew jacket is available in two other colors including Black and Navy. Get it now for 40% off with offer code GOBIG.
$128$77 AT J.CREW
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Diamond Initial Pendant
This diamond initial necklace from BaubleBar is the perfect everyday jewelry piece. 
$148 AT BAUBLEBAR
The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
Aritzia The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
Aritzia
The Group by Babaton Utility Button-Up
This linen shirt from Aritzia is a wardrobe essential. We love the oversized chest pocket detail. 
$98 AT ARITZIA
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M MAMA jeans are comfy, stretchy and cute. 
$50 AT H&M
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
The Hunter Original Rain Boot is a staple in the duchess' wardrobe. 
$160 AT NORDSTROM
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
Express
Express High Waisted Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
These sleek, high-waisted dark wash skinny jeans from Express come in short, regular and long lengths.
$80 AT EXPRESS
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
These Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans are the perfect dark wash jeans to get the look! These Good American Jeans are designed with a contoured waistband and stretch fabric. 
$99 AT NORDSTROM
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
This royal-approved MagicLinen Toscana Dress is the perfect lightweight breezy dress for the spring and summer seasons. Pair this MagicLinen Toscana Dress with cute sandals or flats. Also available in Black and Light Pink options.
$84 AT MAGICLINEN

RELATED CONTENT:

We Found Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers at Shopbop -- Shop Now

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Take 20% Off Sitewide

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Shoes for More Than $100 Off

Meghan Markle Wore These Sunglasses -- and We Found Them on Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Secret to Long Lashes Is On Major Sale at Amazon Now

Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul