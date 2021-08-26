Addison Rae's Item Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora

Addison Rae is on her way to become a beauty mogul! The TikTok star's beauty brand, Item Beauty, is now available to shop at Sephora.

Item Beauty's Sephora launch comes at the brand's first anniversary. The 20-year-old dancer's line has makeup and skincare products that are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Offerings on Sephora include a lip gloss, concealer, brow pencil, mascara, jelly eyeshadow, blurring powder, cleansing balm, gel cleanser, setting spray, gel moisturizer and cream moisturizer.

"I’ve loved Sephora since I was a little girl and very clearly remember spending afternoons after school browsing the aisles for new products," the Item Beauty co-founder said. "Sephora’s clean beauty section was really the first way I was introduced to clean beauty products and I’ve always appreciated how committed Sephora is to committing to clean brands. My hope and dream is that there are young girls who are browsing the aisles of Sephora after school, like I once was, and fall in love with Item Beauty."

In addition to the Item Beauty Sephora launch, the Gen-Z icon has been busy promoting her debut film, Netflix's He's All That, a remake of the 1999 rom-com, She's All That.

Rae spoke with ET at the movie's premiere on Wednesday, speaking on her foray into acting.

"I feel so excited and so grateful! I don't know, it's so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time," Rae told ET's Lauren Zima. "This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal."

"I definitely want to keep on [doing] movies," she continued. "I am very excited for that. Lots of new exciting things coming up, but not too much I can talk about yet. It is all going to be really exciting and hopefully going to surprise a lot of people."

Shop Item Beauty below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Coolest Fashion Trends Olivia Rodrigo Wears

Best TikTok Finds on Amazon

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing