Addison Rae's Item Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora

By ETonline Staff
Addison Rae is on her way to become a beauty mogul! The TikTok star's beauty brand, Item Beauty, is now available to shop at Sephora

Item Beauty's Sephora launch comes at the brand's first anniversary. The 20-year-old dancer's line has makeup and skincare products that are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Offerings on Sephora include a lip gloss, concealer, brow pencil, mascara, jelly eyeshadow, blurring powder, cleansing balm, gel cleanser, setting spray, gel moisturizer and cream moisturizer. 

"I’ve loved Sephora since I was a little girl and very clearly remember spending afternoons after school browsing the aisles for new products," the Item Beauty co-founder said. "Sephora’s clean beauty section was really the first way I was introduced to clean beauty products and I’ve always appreciated how committed Sephora is to committing to clean brands.  My hope and dream is that there are young girls who are browsing the aisles of Sephora after school, like I once was, and fall in love with Item Beauty."

In addition to the Item Beauty Sephora launch, the Gen-Z icon has been busy promoting her debut film, Netflix's He's All That, a remake of the 1999 rom-com, She's All That

Rae spoke with ET at the movie's premiere on Wednesday, speaking on her foray into acting.

"I feel so excited and so grateful! I don't know, it's so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time," Rae told ET's Lauren Zima. "This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal."

"I definitely want to keep on [doing] movies," she continued. "I am very excited for that. Lots of new exciting things coming up, but not too much I can talk about yet. It is all going to be really exciting and hopefully going to surprise a lot of people."

Shop Item Beauty below.

Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss
Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss
Sephora
Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss
The Lip Quip Lip Gloss is a hydrating lip oil formula with a lot of shine. Available in four shades. 
$14
Air Hug Clean Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer
Air Hug Clean Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer
Sephora
Air Hug Clean Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer
A medium-to-full-coverage concealer with a radiant finish. Available in 20 shades. 
$18 AT SEPHORA
Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil
Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil
Sephora
Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil
A dual-ended, smudge-proof brow pencil with an angled tip and a paddle brush. 
$15
Lash Snack Clean Lengthening Mascara
Lash Snack Clean Lengthening Mascara
Sephora
Lash Snack Clean Lengthening Mascara
Get one step closer to getting Addison's long lashes with her Lash Snack Mascara, formulated with "nourishing lash boosters and hydrating conditioners," according to Sephora. 
$15
Slick Type Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm with Olive Oilv
Slick Type Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm with Olive Oil
Sephora
Slick Type Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm with Olive Oilv
Ideal for those with dry skin, this cleansing balm gently melts away makeup and dirt. 
$20
Lid Glaze Clean Long-Lasting Jelly Eyeshadow
Lid Glaze Clean Long-Lasting Jelly Eyeshadow
Sephora
Lid Glaze Clean Long-Lasting Jelly Eyeshadow
A shimmery liquid eyeshadow that's buildable. 
$14
Powder Hour Clean Blurring Powder
Powder Hour Clean Blurring Powder
Sephora
Powder Hour Clean Blurring Powder
A loose powder with blurring effect housed with an on-the-go brush. 
$22
Fast Pass Clean Gentle Gel Cleanser with AHA
Fast Pass Clean Gentle Gel Cleanser with AHA
Sephora
Fast Pass Clean Gentle Gel Cleanser with AHA
A gentle gel cleanser made with botanical extracts and natural AHAs to help brighten the look of skin. 
$18
One Hit Clean Dewy Setting Spray with Rose Water
One Hit Clean Dewy Setting Spray with Rose Water
Sephora
One Hit Clean Dewy Setting Spray with Rose Water
This hydrating rose water facial mist primes, sets and refreshes makeup. 
$18
Lite Sauce Clean Balancing Gel Moisturizer with Ceramides
Lite Sauce Clean Balancing Gel Moisturizer with Ceramides
Sephora
Lite Sauce Clean Balancing Gel Moisturizer with Ceramides
Great for combination and oily skin types, the Lite Sauce Gel Moisturizer hydrates and supports natural moisture. 
$20
Overdew Clean Intensive Cream Moisturizer with Argan Oil
Overdew Clean Intensive Cream Moisturizer with Argan Oil
Sephora
Overdew Clean Intensive Cream Moisturizer with Argan Oil
If you're in the market for a richer moisturizer for your dry skin, the Overdew Cream Moisturizer is it. It's said to be fast-absorbing and non-sticky. 
$20

