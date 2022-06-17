10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits Worn by Hilary Duff, Demi Moore, Hailey Bieber and More Stars
Looking for a new swimsuit this summer? Just look to your favorite celebs for style inspiration and swimwear trends. Stars love to go all out for a chic, trendy vacation look. Whether a bikini is your go-to swimwear or a one-piece is more your style, we've gathered the cutest swimsuits celebrities have worn that you can shop right now.
From cottagecore-inspired separates in Gigi Hadid's new collection for Frankies Bikinis to Hailey Bieber's classic white bikini and Ashley Graham's tie dye style, the selection is filled with celeb-approved swimsuits in a variety of fits and colors.
Shop the best celebrity-approved swimsuits below for all the trends to try this summer.
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff got some much needed rest and relaxation on a colorful pool float in a classic black bikini from Vitamin A. Both the top and matching bottoms are crafted from the company’s comfortable EcoRib material, a stretchy ribbed and matte jersey fabric that is both soft and lightweight.
GET THE LOOK:
The comfortable classic bandeau top has a surprisingly flattering fit with adjustable and removable straps.
Full back with a high waist and high leg, these bottoms give you all the coverage.
Gigi Hadid
The model teamed up with celebrity-favorite Frankies Bikinis to co-design a stunning countryside-inspired collection of swimwear.
GET THE LOOK:
Score the dreamy white-and-blue one-piece swimsuit, featuring romantic details and a cottagecore-inspired print.
Khloé Kardashian
The Kardashians star showed off the new sparkly swimsuits from her Good American fashion line.
GET THE LOOK:
Khloe wore this sparkly demi bra-style bikini top from her line, Good American.
Style the top with the matching cheeky bottom.
Emma Roberts
Pink seems to be the theme for summer 2022! The actress got some reading in while sunbathing in a vintage-inspired ribbed bikini set from Solid & Striped.
GET THE LOOK:
We love the rich orchid pink hue of this ribbed bikini top.
Complete the retro-inspired look with these high-waist bottoms with belt and button details.
Hailey Bieber
The model rocked a printed tie-dye bikini from celeb-loved brand, Tropic of C, while on vacation in Hawaii.
GET THE LOOK:
A fun, printed triangle bikini with thin straps.
Hailey paired the top with this matching side-tie bikini bottom.
The star has also donned a sleek, clean bikini fit from Gooseberry Intimates and took to Instagram to share snaps of her super sexy (and summer-ready) swimsuit style.
GET THE LOOK:
The sexy bikini style is available in six colors.
Emma Chamberlain
The YouTube star styled PacSun's swimwear collection and it's a must-see.
GET THE LOOK:
Sizzle in this adjustable scoop-neck bikini top, made in ultra-comfy scrunch fabric.
Show off some leg in this matching red bottom, which features thin side straps and cheeky rear coverage.
Demi Moore
The actress and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in a campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece.
GET THE LOOK:
The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage.
Ashley Graham
The model looked so chic and happy as an expecting mama, rocking one of the colorful, tie dye swimsuit pieces from Dippin' Daisy's.
GET THE LOOK:
Embrace your free spirit and tap into the colors of summer in this Candy Tie Dye bikini top.
Sofia Richie
The model's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.
GET THE LOOK:
