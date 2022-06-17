Looking for a new swimsuit this summer? Just look to your favorite celebs for style inspiration and swimwear trends. Stars love to go all out for a chic, trendy vacation look. Whether a bikini is your go-to swimwear or a one-piece is more your style, we've gathered the cutest swimsuits celebrities have worn that you can shop right now.

From cottagecore-inspired separates in Gigi Hadid's new collection for Frankies Bikinis to Hailey Bieber's classic white bikini and Ashley Graham's tie dye style, the selection is filled with celeb-approved swimsuits in a variety of fits and colors.

Shop the best celebrity-approved swimsuits below for all the trends to try this summer.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff got some much needed rest and relaxation on a colorful pool float in a classic black bikini from Vitamin A. Both the top and matching bottoms are crafted from the company’s comfortable EcoRib material, a stretchy ribbed and matte jersey fabric that is both soft and lightweight.

Gigi Hadid

The model teamed up with celebrity-favorite Frankies Bikinis to co-design a stunning countryside-inspired collection of swimwear.

Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off the new sparkly swimsuits from her Good American fashion line.

Emma Roberts

Pink seems to be the theme for summer 2022! The actress got some reading in while sunbathing in a vintage-inspired ribbed bikini set from Solid & Striped.

Hailey Bieber

The model rocked a printed tie-dye bikini from celeb-loved brand, Tropic of C, while on vacation in Hawaii.

The star has also donned a sleek, clean bikini fit from Gooseberry Intimates and took to Instagram to share snaps of her super sexy (and summer-ready) swimsuit style.

Instagram

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTube star styled PacSun's swimwear collection and it's a must-see.

Demi Moore

The actress and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in a campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece.

Ashley Graham

The model looked so chic and happy as an expecting mama, rocking one of the colorful, tie dye swimsuit pieces from Dippin' Daisy's.

Instagram

Sofia Richie

The model's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.

Instagram

