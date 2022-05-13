Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Summer Fashion Picks on Amazon
Chrishell Stause is sharing her summer style selects on Amazon. The Selling Sunset star went on Amazon Live for the retailer's Summer Style Kickoff in which she walked through her favorite fashion pieces available to shop right on Amazon.
Stause's picks range from glamorous accessories and polished clothes fit for the office to summer vacation-ready styles. Standout favorites include a trendy corset top perfect for date night, '70s-inspired wide-leg denim, luxe Bottega Veneta sunnies and strappy stiletto heels. You can even get the exact purple off-the-shoulder top and distressed skinny jeans the reality TV star is sporting in the Amazon Live.
Shop Stause's cute outfit and more of her summer style favorites below.
Get multiple colors of the flirty off-the-shoulder top Chrishell wore in the Amazon Live. It's the perfect summer going-out top.
The Selling Sunset star paired the purple top with these distressed skinny jeans.
Corset tops continue to be a huge trend right now. Style with high-waist pants and heels for night.
We can totally see Chrishell wearing this stripped midi dress to the Oppenheim office with a structured blazer and pointed-toe pumps.
Complete your evening outfit with this sparkly shoulder bag.
Grab these glam Bottega Veneta sunglasses for your upcoming summer getaway.
The Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandal is a versatile pair that'll quickly become a wardrobe staple.
This comfortable seamless sports bra is Chrishell-approved.
When you're not in the water, throw on this oversized shirt coverup over your swimsuit.
Make a statement in these lace-up stiletto sandals by Steve Madden.
