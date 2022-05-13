Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Summer Fashion Picks on Amazon

Chrishell Stause is sharing her summer style selects on Amazon. The Selling Sunset star went on Amazon Live for the retailer's Summer Style Kickoff in which she walked through her favorite fashion pieces available to shop right on Amazon.

Stause's picks range from glamorous accessories and polished clothes fit for the office to summer vacation-ready styles. Standout favorites include a trendy corset top perfect for date night, '70s-inspired wide-leg denim, luxe Bottega Veneta sunnies and strappy stiletto heels. You can even get the exact purple off-the-shoulder top and distressed skinny jeans the reality TV star is sporting in the Amazon Live.

See Chrishell's Amazon Picks

Shop Stause's cute outfit and more of her summer style favorites below.

Distressed Jeans Amazon Distressed Jeans The Selling Sunset star paired the purple top with these distressed skinny jeans. $43 Buy Now

Swimsuit Coverup Amazon Swimsuit Coverup When you're not in the water, throw on this oversized shirt coverup over your swimsuit. $24 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $40

Khloé Kardashian Loves This Motivational Water Bottle from Amazon