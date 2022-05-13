Shopping

Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Summer Fashion Picks on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chrishell Stause
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause is sharing her summer style selects on Amazon. The Selling Sunset star went on Amazon Live for the retailer's Summer Style Kickoff in which she walked through her favorite fashion pieces available to shop right on Amazon. 

Stause's picks range from glamorous accessories and polished clothes fit for the office to summer vacation-ready styles. Standout favorites include a trendy corset top perfect for date night, '70s-inspired wide-leg denim, luxe Bottega Veneta sunnies and strappy stiletto heels. You can even get the exact purple off-the-shoulder top and distressed skinny jeans the reality TV star is sporting in the Amazon Live. 

See Chrishell's Amazon Picks

Shop Stause's cute outfit and more of her summer style favorites below.

Off Shoulder Ruched Tie Back Crop Top
Off Shoulder Ruched Tie Back Crop Top
Amazon
Off Shoulder Ruched Tie Back Crop Top

Get multiple colors of the flirty off-the-shoulder top Chrishell wore in the Amazon Live. It's the perfect summer going-out top. 

$27
Distressed Jeans
Distressed Jeans
Amazon
Distressed Jeans

The Selling Sunset star paired the purple top with these distressed skinny jeans. 

$43
Mesh Corset Crop Top
Mesh Corset Crop Top
Amazon
Mesh Corset Crop Top

Corset tops continue to be a huge trend right now. Style with high-waist pants and heels for night. 

$33
V Neck Button Down Midi Dress
V Neck Button Down Midi Dress
Amazon
V Neck Button Down Midi Dress

We can totally see Chrishell wearing this stripped midi dress to the Oppenheim office with a structured blazer and pointed-toe pumps. 

$24
Bling Bling Crystals Evening Clutch
Bling Bling Crystals Evening Clutch
Amazon
Bling Bling Crystals Evening Clutch

Complete your evening outfit with this sparkly shoulder bag. 

$28
Bottega Veneta Geometric Navigator Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Geometric Navigator Sunglasses
Amazon
Bottega Veneta Geometric Navigator Sunglasses

Grab these glam Bottega Veneta sunglasses for your upcoming summer getaway. 

$203
Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandal
Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandal

The Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandal is a versatile pair that'll quickly become a wardrobe staple. 

$100
Seamless Acid Wash Sports Top
Seamless Acid Wash Sports Top
Amazon
Seamless Acid Wash Sports Top

This comfortable seamless sports bra is Chrishell-approved. 

$11
Swimsuit Coverup
Swimsuit Coverup
Amazon
Swimsuit Coverup

When you're not in the water, throw on this oversized shirt coverup over your swimsuit. 

$24
Steve Madden Uplift Heeled Sandal
Steve Madden Uplift Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Uplift Heeled Sandal

Make a statement in these lace-up stiletto sandals by Steve Madden. 

$100

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $40

Khloé Kardashian Loves This Motivational Water Bottle from Amazon

 