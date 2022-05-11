Shopping

Gigi Hadid Just Debuted Her First Swimwear Collection With Frankies Bikinis

By Kyley Warren‍
Frankies Bikinis

Given Gigi Hadid's reputation for knocking pretty much everything she does out of the park, it comes as no surprise that her latest fashion collaboration with Frankies Bikinis (and arguably one of the year's most hotly anticipated releases) already has us clearing out our closets to make room for the collection's sexy, country-chic swimwear styles.

Debuting today, the exclusive Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collaboration dropped the first part of its two-prong release this morning — with the second drop slated for Thursday, June 4. 

Shop the Collection

The swimwear collection draws on Hadid's longtime friendship with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, all while paying homage to the breezy, countryside lifestyle that the supermodel has embraced through her family's Pennsylvania farm — with plaid prints, sporty necklines and ruffled accents that have us ready to channel a country girl vibe this season, too (coastal grandma summer, be damned).

"Today’s the day !!! @frankiesbikinis 🎣 Set your countdown, 12pm EST, to get your hands on #GIGIxFRANKIES by me 'n my hometown girlie @francescaaiello," Hadid captioned an Instagram post.

With over 90 unique pieces — many of which boast a XS to XXL size selection, and are available at a wide array of price-points ($45 - $185) — the nostalgic collection offers an ethereal, cottagecore-inspired flair that will have you dreaming of pastels and donning floral-infused styles all summer long. 

Ahead, shop the cutest styles from Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis swimwear collection. Plus, browse the best vacation essentials on Amazon, and check out the UGG puffy sandal that's about to be the 'it-girl' shoe of the summer.

Tia Triangle Bikini
Tia Triangle Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Triangle Bikini

Slip into the summer season in style with this buttermilk-colored bikini that's equal parts cute and quirky.

$80 FOR THE TOP
$95 FOR THE BOTTOM
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

If you (like us) are excited to tap into the coastal grandma fashion trend this summer, then you'll love this country-chic, cottagecore-friendly swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.

$185
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini

Keep it sweet and simple with this strawberry-adorned bikini style.

$100 FOR THE TOP
$85 FOR THE BOTTOM
Peace Shine Strapless Bikini
Peace Shine Strapless Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Peace Shine Strapless Bikini

This black and white bikini features a regal bow detail across the midriff that adds a fun, regal touch to this classic suit.

$95 FOR THE TOP
$90 FOR THE BOTTOM
Kyle Ruffle Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Kyle Ruffle Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Kyle Ruffle Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Lean into the color palette of the summer with this ruffled, plum one-piece.

$185
Hayes Terry Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Hayes Terry Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Hayes Terry Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

With its playful halter neckline and sunny terry fabric, this one-piece style is equal parts sporty and stylish.

$185
Lucky Terry Crop Bikini
Lucky Terry Crop Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Lucky Terry Crop Bikini

This plaid bikini gives a whole new meaning to farmhouse-chic.

$120 FOR THE TOP
$95 FOR THE BOTTOM
Phillipa Iridescent Triangle Bikini
Phillipa Iridescent Triangle Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Phillipa Iridescent Triangle Bikini

Tap into the trends of Y2K fashion with this pearly, iridescent swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.

$90 FOR THE TOP
$100 FOR THE BOTTOM
Gemma Floral Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Gemma Floral Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Gemma Floral Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Give your summer swimwear stock a regal flair with this princess-inspired, wrap one-piece — complete with high leg cuts and an ethereal, floral print.

$190
Jayden Strapless Bikini
Jayden Strapless Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Jayden Strapless Bikini

Who says the denim trend can't extend to your swimwear collection, too?

$105 FOR THE TOP
$90 FOR THE BOTTOM
Cash Shine One Piece Swimsuit Regular price
Cash Shine One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Cash Shine One Piece Swimsuit Regular price

If you're looking for a sporty day-to-night swimsuit, you can't go wrong with this cheeky (and notably colorful) style from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.

$175
Waco Puff Bikini
Waco Puff Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Waco Puff Bikini

Pair this pink-hued and puffy bikini with a trendy bucket hat or puff bag for a cohesive, Y2K-friendly style.

$95 FOR THE TOP
$95 FOR THE BOTTOM
Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini
Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini

Between its full-coverage support and bold, colorblock palette, the Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini manages to seamlessly blend comfort with chicness.

$95 FOR THE TOP
$90 FOR THE BOTTOM

