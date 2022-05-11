Given Gigi Hadid's reputation for knocking pretty much everything she does out of the park, it comes as no surprise that her latest fashion collaboration with Frankies Bikinis (and arguably one of the year's most hotly anticipated releases) already has us clearing out our closets to make room for the collection's sexy, country-chic swimwear styles.

Debuting today, the exclusive Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collaboration dropped the first part of its two-prong release this morning — with the second drop slated for Thursday, June 4.

The swimwear collection draws on Hadid's longtime friendship with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, all while paying homage to the breezy, countryside lifestyle that the supermodel has embraced through her family's Pennsylvania farm — with plaid prints, sporty necklines and ruffled accents that have us ready to channel a country girl vibe this season, too (coastal grandma summer, be damned).

"Today’s the day !!! @frankiesbikinis 🎣 Set your countdown, 12pm EST, to get your hands on #GIGIxFRANKIES by me 'n my hometown girlie @francescaaiello," Hadid captioned an Instagram post.

With over 90 unique pieces — many of which boast a XS to XXL size selection, and are available at a wide array of price-points ($45 - $185) — the nostalgic collection offers an ethereal, cottagecore-inspired flair that will have you dreaming of pastels and donning floral-infused styles all summer long.

Ahead, shop the cutest styles from Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis swimwear collection. Plus, browse the best vacation essentials on Amazon, and check out the UGG puffy sandal that's about to be the 'it-girl' shoe of the summer.

