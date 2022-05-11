Gigi Hadid Just Debuted Her First Swimwear Collection With Frankies Bikinis
Given Gigi Hadid's reputation for knocking pretty much everything she does out of the park, it comes as no surprise that her latest fashion collaboration with Frankies Bikinis (and arguably one of the year's most hotly anticipated releases) already has us clearing out our closets to make room for the collection's sexy, country-chic swimwear styles.
Debuting today, the exclusive Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collaboration dropped the first part of its two-prong release this morning — with the second drop slated for Thursday, June 4.
The swimwear collection draws on Hadid's longtime friendship with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, all while paying homage to the breezy, countryside lifestyle that the supermodel has embraced through her family's Pennsylvania farm — with plaid prints, sporty necklines and ruffled accents that have us ready to channel a country girl vibe this season, too (coastal grandma summer, be damned).
"Today’s the day !!! @frankiesbikinis 🎣 Set your countdown, 12pm EST, to get your hands on #GIGIxFRANKIES by me 'n my hometown girlie @francescaaiello," Hadid captioned an Instagram post.
With over 90 unique pieces — many of which boast a XS to XXL size selection, and are available at a wide array of price-points ($45 - $185) — the nostalgic collection offers an ethereal, cottagecore-inspired flair that will have you dreaming of pastels and donning floral-infused styles all summer long.
Ahead, shop the cutest styles from Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis swimwear collection. Plus, browse the best vacation essentials on Amazon, and check out the UGG puffy sandal that's about to be the 'it-girl' shoe of the summer.
Slip into the summer season in style with this buttermilk-colored bikini that's equal parts cute and quirky.
If you (like us) are excited to tap into the coastal grandma fashion trend this summer, then you'll love this country-chic, cottagecore-friendly swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Keep it sweet and simple with this strawberry-adorned bikini style.
This black and white bikini features a regal bow detail across the midriff that adds a fun, regal touch to this classic suit.
Lean into the color palette of the summer with this ruffled, plum one-piece.
With its playful halter neckline and sunny terry fabric, this one-piece style is equal parts sporty and stylish.
This plaid bikini gives a whole new meaning to farmhouse-chic.
Tap into the trends of Y2K fashion with this pearly, iridescent swimsuit from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Give your summer swimwear stock a regal flair with this princess-inspired, wrap one-piece — complete with high leg cuts and an ethereal, floral print.
Who says the denim trend can't extend to your swimwear collection, too?
If you're looking for a sporty day-to-night swimsuit, you can't go wrong with this cheeky (and notably colorful) style from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
Pair this pink-hued and puffy bikini with a trendy bucket hat or puff bag for a cohesive, Y2K-friendly style.
Between its full-coverage support and bold, colorblock palette, the Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini manages to seamlessly blend comfort with chicness.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Secret Outlet Has Swimsuits up to 50% Off — Starting at $8
15 Internet Famous Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe
Shop 12 Maternity Swimsuit Styles for Summer 2022
The 19 Best Swimsuits of 2022 to Shop Before Summer Arrives
Amazon’s Comfortable Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now
12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer
Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon