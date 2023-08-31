Let's be real: Finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the suit have an easy-open top for breastfeeding and pumping?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, shop our picks for 10 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.

GAP Maternity Recycled Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit GAP GAP Maternity Recycled Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit Make a splash in a juicy orange one-piece made with recycled materials. $90 $12 Shop Now

Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit SummerSalt Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt. $95 $67 with code spf30 Shop Now

Hatch The Antigua Maillot Hatch Hatch The Antigua Maillot A feminine ruffled neckline takes this simple swimsuit up a notch. $178 $134 with code laborday Shop Now

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini Amazon Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini Available in 10 colors, this high-waisted bikini has a button-up top to make nursing convenient. $37 Shop Now

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur. $120 Shop Now

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit PinkBlush Maternity PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit You'll feel red hot in this cutout one-piece, and it's available in five more colors. $54 Shop Now

Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit Neiman Marcus Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit. $105 Shop Now

Hatch The Calypso Twist Bikini Hatch Hatch The Calypso Twist Bikini The celeb-loved maternity brand introduced this flattering bikini earlier this summer. $178 $131 with code laborday Shop Now

Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit Amazon Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns. $31 Shop Now

Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set Seraphine Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support. $85 $59 Shop Now

