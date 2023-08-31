Style

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits to Shop for Labor Day Weekend: Hatch, Amazon, Summersalt, Nordstrom and More

Maternity Swimsuits 2022
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:17 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

Shop the chicest maternity swimsuits for soon-to-be mothers.

Let's be real: Finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the suit have an easy-open top for breastfeeding and pumping?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, shop our picks for 10 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.

GAP Maternity Recycled Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit

GAP Maternity Recycled Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit
GAP

GAP Maternity Recycled Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit

Make a splash in a juicy orange one-piece made with recycled materials.

$90 $12

Shop Now

Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit

Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit
SummerSalt

Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit

Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.

$95 $67

with code spf30

Shop Now

Hatch The Antigua Maillot

Hatch The Antigua Maillot
Hatch

Hatch The Antigua Maillot

A feminine ruffled neckline takes this simple swimsuit up a notch.

$178 $134

with code laborday

Shop Now

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini
Amazon

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini

Available in 10 colors, this high-waisted bikini has a button-up top to make nursing convenient.

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur. 

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
PinkBlush Maternity

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit

You'll feel red hot in this cutout one-piece, and it's available in five more colors.

Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit

Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Neiman Marcus

Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.

Hatch The Calypso Twist Bikini

Hatch The Calypso Twist Bikini
Hatch

Hatch The Calypso Twist Bikini

The celeb-loved maternity brand introduced this flattering bikini earlier this summer.

$178 $131

with code laborday

Shop Now

Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon

Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.

Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set

Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Seraphine

Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set

If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.

$85 $59

Shop Now

