Jennifer Lopez Is Officially in 'Summer Mode' — Shop Her Poolside Look

If Memorial Day Weekend didn't already mark the beginning of summer, then Jennifer Lopez's latest poolside snap definitely did.

The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to share a sexy, behind-the-scenes shot — sweetly captioned: "Summer mode: activated. 😎🖤" — that saw Lopez in a stringy, black bikini with gold accents, tinted Versace shades, a black and floral-adorned kimono and nude pump sandals from her own DSW spring collection.

J.Lo has evolved into as much of an icon for her achievements in music and film, as she has for her inimitable style. And while the star loves sporting a luxe, designer piece from time to time (see her go-to Coach handbag for further proof), Lopez's fashion sense is also refreshingly accessible — with select pieces from her poolside 'fit available to shop for under $60.

GET THE LOOK:

The JLO summer glow is real. And fortunately for us, the star's fashion influence extends far beyond the feeds of Instagram — with other styles from her own DSW collection proving to be the perfect shoes to don all through this summer season and beyond.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Jennifer Lopez-approved shoes from DSW. Plus, check out JLO's Adidas workout sneakers, and browse Coach's celeb-loved purses and handbags.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Workout Sneakers Are On Sale for 52% Off at Adidas

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag - Shop The Look

Save on Kim Kardashian's Best Styles During the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

The Crocs 'Clueless' Collection Is on Sale at Zappos — Shop Now

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is Perfect for Summer