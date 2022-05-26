Crocs has had no shortage of famously cool collaborations over the last few years. From Justin Bieber and Balenciaga to Post Malone, Diplo and more, the iconic shoe retailer has managed to tap some of the biggest figures and brands in pop culture for exclusive collections. Now select styles from the Crocs latest drop in the form of a Clueless collab is on sale, which features patterns and charms inspired by characters from the hit '90s film.

Clueless is a cult-favorite flick for a reason. And with the nostalgia trend having a major moment right now, it's only fitting that the movie be commemorated for its cultural relevance even 25-plus years on. The exclusive Crocs x Clueless capsule collection featured four fresh designs, all of which pay homage to the film’s four central characters in Cher, Tai, Dionne and Amber. Now, shoppers can score the designs at up to 50% off, while supplies last.

Shop the Collection

As showcased in the collection's campaign (which stars Victoria Monét, Amber Riley, River Gallo and Thuy), these new clog styles embrace some of the most stylish elements seen throughout the film -- from plaid and leopard patterns to baby blue tones, chain hardware, fuzzy puff accessories and even unique Jibbitz charms that depict some of the movie's most iconic tag lines.

Beginning today, the Crocs x Clueless collection will be sold exclusively on Zappos.com. Whether it's likely we'll be wearing any other shoe style besides the Clueless Crocs this spring, all we can say is: "As if!"

Ahead, shop the cutest styles from the Crocs x Clueless capsule collection -- sold exclusively at Zappos. Plus, shop Crocs' Memorial Day Sale and check out the coolest celeb-approved Croc styles and shop everything that TikTok made us buy.

