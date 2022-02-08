Shopping

Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lady Gaga
Gotham/GC Images

Even Hollywood's biggest celebs can't help but go "gaga" for a pair of really great sneakers. And the Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, is just the latest star in a long series of celebs who have proven to be fans of the athletic sneaker brand Allbirds

The singer and actress -- among many other titles -- took to Instagram last Monday to share a snap of herself practicing yoga. And as if doing a handstand pose (rather seamlessly) wasn't impressive enough, the star's effortlessly cool workout fit also caught the attention of fans and followers alike -- with her sneakers quite literally giving us the style inspiration we need to take our shoe game to new heights this year.

Gaga's natural white Trail Runners were from one of Hollywood's favorite athletic brands, Allbirds -- which is the same retailer behind other sleek shoe styles loved by everyone from Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis, to Hilary Duff, Blake Lively and most recently, Camila Cabello.

Women's Trail Runners
Allbirds Women's Trail Runners
Allbirds
Women's Trail Runners
Lace up in these Lady Gaga-approved sneakers from Allbirds. The Trail Runners shoe style boasts a rugged outsole, snug collar and tear-resistant ripstop for added durability.
$138

Beyond delivering on some of the most stylish athletic sneakers on the market, the New Zealand-American footwear company also relies on a direct-to-consumer approach and environmentally minded mission to set itself apart from competitors. From durable hiking shoes and cozy yoga sneakers to form-fitting walking shoes and a number of other styles, Allbirds boasts a shoe selection that caters to just about every athletic-type -- even Lady Gaga, herself.

Ahead, check out other celeb-approved (yet surprisingly affordable) Allbird sneakers. Plus, shop Oprah Winfrey's go-to shoes on Amazon, and check out styles from this Meghan Markle-approved shoe line.

Wool Runners
Allbirds Wool Runners
Allbirds
Wool Runners
Hilary Duff has been seen sporting these Wool Runners from Allbirds on several occasions. 
$98
Women's Tree Toppers
Women's Tree Toppers
Allbirds
Women's Tree Toppers
These Tree Topper sneakers from Allbirds give "eco-friendly" a whole new meaning, as they're made from Eucalyptus tree.
$108
Wool Runner Mizzles
Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds
Wool Runner Mizzles
The Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles are crafted from a cozy ZQ Merino wool for added comfort.
$118
Women's Wool Pipers
Women's Wool Pipers
Allbirds
Women's Wool Pipers
Kick up your shoe game with this colorful, mauve-toned pair of everyday sneakers from Allbirds.
$98

RELATED CONTENT:

The 21 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Hoka, On and More

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off at the Amazon Sale

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Line Is On Sale Right Now

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Allbirds Sale: Tree Dasher Running Shoes are 20% Off with Rare Deal

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are Back in Stock and 30% Off Today

 