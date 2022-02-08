Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves

Even Hollywood's biggest celebs can't help but go "gaga" for a pair of really great sneakers. And the Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, is just the latest star in a long series of celebs who have proven to be fans of the athletic sneaker brand Allbirds.

The singer and actress -- among many other titles -- took to Instagram last Monday to share a snap of herself practicing yoga. And as if doing a handstand pose (rather seamlessly) wasn't impressive enough, the star's effortlessly cool workout fit also caught the attention of fans and followers alike -- with her sneakers quite literally giving us the style inspiration we need to take our shoe game to new heights this year.

Gaga's natural white Trail Runners were from one of Hollywood's favorite athletic brands, Allbirds -- which is the same retailer behind other sleek shoe styles loved by everyone from Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis, to Hilary Duff, Blake Lively and most recently, Camila Cabello.

Women's Trail Runners Allbirds Women's Trail Runners Lace up in these Lady Gaga-approved sneakers from Allbirds. The Trail Runners shoe style boasts a rugged outsole, snug collar and tear-resistant ripstop for added durability. $138 Buy Now

Beyond delivering on some of the most stylish athletic sneakers on the market, the New Zealand-American footwear company also relies on a direct-to-consumer approach and environmentally minded mission to set itself apart from competitors. From durable hiking shoes and cozy yoga sneakers to form-fitting walking shoes and a number of other styles, Allbirds boasts a shoe selection that caters to just about every athletic-type -- even Lady Gaga, herself.

Ahead, check out other celeb-approved (yet surprisingly affordable) Allbird sneakers. Plus, shop Oprah Winfrey's go-to shoes on Amazon, and check out styles from this Meghan Markle-approved shoe line.

Wool Runners Allbirds Wool Runners Hilary Duff has been seen sporting these Wool Runners from Allbirds on several occasions. $98 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 21 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Hoka, On and More

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off at the Amazon Sale

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Line Is On Sale Right Now

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Allbirds Sale: Tree Dasher Running Shoes are 20% Off with Rare Deal

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are Back in Stock and 30% Off Today