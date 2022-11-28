Shopping

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand Is Having a Cyber Monday Sale with Styles for 25% Off

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle Eyelash Serum
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to follow in the footsteps of a royal or get a feel for what it's like to walk in the shoes of a duchess, now you can (kind of). One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands, Birdies, is currently hosting its Cyber Monday sale — with almost all of the brand's royally chic styles on sale for 25% off. Use code THEBIG25 to save on flats, sneakers, slides, and slippers 

Shop Birdies' 25% Off Sale

Like other members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has mastered the art of effortless style — often opting for more casual-chic attire like white button-up blouses, distressed denim and even classic black, washable flats.

While Markle was a fan of Birdies long before her duchess days, she's since made the flats a staple part of her royal wardrobe — even wearing the shoes on a number of royal engagements, including to New Zealand and Morocco.

Meghan Markle Birdies
Samir Hussein/GC Images

Birdies is known for having some of the most comfortable flat and ballet slipper styles on the market. The Blackbird — the shoe favored by the Duchess of Sussex, in particular — is made from a washable knit material, and is fitted with a no-slip rubber sole for seamless indoor and outdoor wear.

Meghan Markle New Zealand Birdies
Samir Hussein/GC Images

Markle's go-to Blackbird style currently available for $105. Kick-start winter on a royally-high note and shop the Duchess' staple pair of flats below.

The Blackbird
The Blackbird
Birdies
The Blackbird
$140$105
WITH CODE THEBIG25

Ahead, shop other similar styles from the Meghan Markle-approved brand — including slip-on sneakers for 25% off and select pairs that are only $50 at Birdies' Cyber Monday sale.

In need of more lifestyle and fashion inspiration from the royal family? Honestly same. Peruse through Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, plus shop Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers.

The Swift
Birdies The Swift
Birdies
The Swift
$120$874
The Swan
Birdies The Swan Cherry Blossoms
Birdies
The Swan
$165$124
The Lark
The Lark
Birdies
The Lark
$120$75
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
Birdies
The Robin Pewter Faux Fur
$50

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

