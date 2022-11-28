If you've ever wanted to follow in the footsteps of a royal or get a feel for what it's like to walk in the shoes of a duchess, now you can (kind of). One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands, Birdies, is currently hosting its Cyber Monday sale — with almost all of the brand's royally chic styles on sale for 25% off. Use code THEBIG25 to save on flats, sneakers, slides, and slippers

Like other members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has mastered the art of effortless style — often opting for more casual-chic attire like white button-up blouses, distressed denim and even classic black, washable flats.

While Markle was a fan of Birdies long before her duchess days, she's since made the flats a staple part of her royal wardrobe — even wearing the shoes on a number of royal engagements, including to New Zealand and Morocco.

Samir Hussein/GC Images

Birdies is known for having some of the most comfortable flat and ballet slipper styles on the market. The Blackbird — the shoe favored by the Duchess of Sussex, in particular — is made from a washable knit material, and is fitted with a no-slip rubber sole for seamless indoor and outdoor wear.

Samir Hussein/GC Images

Markle's go-to Blackbird style currently available for $105. Kick-start winter on a royally-high note and shop the Duchess' staple pair of flats below.

Ahead, shop other similar styles from the Meghan Markle-approved brand — including slip-on sneakers for 25% off and select pairs that are only $50 at Birdies' Cyber Monday sale.

In need of more lifestyle and fashion inspiration from the royal family? Honestly same. Peruse through Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, plus shop Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

