We've long admired Meghan Markle's effortless beauty -- her textured, loose waves and radiant complexion make even the most casual style look glam. And we've decided that 2022 is the year we're going to adopt her signature glowy style as our own. This means one thing: it's time to give our beauty lineup the royal makeover we deserve.

Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress was vocal about the products she used to achieve her go-to glam in past interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media page. But since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has become hush-hush on her vanity table lineup.

In pursuit of our 2022 goals, we've searched through all the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years, so we can enter the new year looking fresh and fantastic.

Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, and get ready to ring in the new year with your new posh look.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Amazon RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Meghan told Allure in 2014 that RevitaLash is an integral part of her beauty routine: "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." $98 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria Amazon Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria Although Meghan has yet to confirm, People reported she is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Very Victoria. (She most likely wore the shade for her engagement photos, according to Hello.) The lipstick, which is coincidentally named after the duchess' friend, Victoria Beckham, boasts a beautiful taupe nude hue -- a shade often seen on Meghan's pout. We're not surprised since the celebrity makeup artist's products are a hit among the royal's inner circle including Beckham and Amal Clooney. $50 Buy Now

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Turns out Meghan's voluminous 'do was created thanks to a hair flip with the help of this cult favorite texturizing spray from Oribe. She told Birchbox in 2014: "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." $48 Buy Now

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter Amazon RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with the former actress on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore the RMS Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. $38 Buy Now

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Meghan is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." She added, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." $20 Buy Now

NARS Orgasm Blush Ulta NARS Orgasm Blush Meghan counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." $30 AT ULTA Buy Now

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Amazon Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Meghan credited the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment with SPF 15 as her holy grail lip balm. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she said in an interview with Beauty Banter. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it." $35 Buy Now

Spornette Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Amazon Spornette Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Hairstylist Michael Sparks, who has worked with Meghan since 2006, dished to ET that she uses this small bristle brush to tame frizz and smooth out the hairs around her face. "She would actually bring that and be like, 'Use this!'" he said. "She uses it every day." $12 Buy Now

Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil Amazon Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil She revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $25 Buy Now

Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder Amazon Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder An important (and often overlooked step) in any skincare routine is to exfoliate. It's crucial to slough off dead skin cells a couple of times a week for a smooth, glowy complexion and optimal product absorption. Meghan told Allure she loves the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." $65 Buy Now

Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Amazon Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Meghan revealed to SHAPE that she jumped on the coconut oil trend to use for beauty purposes and in the kitchen: "I have been using a lot of coconut oil though of late, on my skin, on my hair, like it's a deep conditioner. And then even to cook with." $7 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen Amazon Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen Meghan Markle also raved in a 2016 SHAPE interview about one of her "favorite things in the world" -- YSL Touche Éclat Concealer. The widely acclaimed makeup product, which she's mentioned in multiple interviews, has been praised for instantly brightening under the eyes. "It'll save you on the days you didn't get quite enough sleep," Meghan added. Don't miss out on this must-have item while it's on super sale! $38 $30 Buy Now

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion Amazon Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion The star shared with Beauty Banter during her Suits era she adores this affordable Nivea body lotion: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." $8 Buy Now

