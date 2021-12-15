Meghan Markle’s Go-To Beauty Products
We've long admired Meghan Markle's effortless beauty -- her textured, loose waves and radiant complexion make even the most casual style look glam. And we've decided that 2022 is the year we're going to adopt her signature glowy style as our own. This means one thing: it's time to give our beauty lineup the royal makeover we deserve.
Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress was vocal about the products she used to achieve her go-to glam in past interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media page. But since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has become hush-hush on her vanity table lineup.
In pursuit of our 2022 goals, we've searched through all the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years, so we can enter the new year looking fresh and fantastic.
This year, it's even easier to get all the things you need for your new regal look. At Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul, whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for at incredible prices. And items are going quickly, so don't wait too long!
Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, and get ready to ring in the new year with your new posh look.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100
A Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas