Finding a comfortable, stylish, and form-fitting pair of walking shoes is no easy task and with summer heating up, we'll surely need a pair. There are so many sneaker styles, materials, and designs to choose from, that finding the perfect pair may seem more like a chore than an indulgence. In case you're in need of a new sneaker set, we've got you covered. ET has found the best walking shoes for men that don't cause aches or blisters after a full day on your feet.

Hundreds of top-rated walking shoes are available to shop now, including classic Nike sneakers and Allbirds' wool runners, Hoka trainers, Sketcher slip-ons, and Amazon's budget-friendly hiking shoes. Don't worry — we've narrowed down the list of the best sneakers for you.

You can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set, whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new shoe style or wish to elevate your exercise attire with some new footwear. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men this summer and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best running shoes for men.

The Best Walking Shoes for Men

Nike Flex Experience Run 12 Nike Nike Flex Experience Run 12 Stay steady and keep progressing toward your running goals with the Nike Flex Experience 12. Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. $75 Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka Hoka Clifton 9 The Hoka Clifton 9 shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. $145 Shop Now

Saucony Omni Walker 3 Saucony Saucony Omni Walker 3 The Saucony Omni Walker 3 is built for all day comfort and stability using a springy and light insole and a durable upper and outsole. $110 Shop Now

Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap. $98 Shop Now

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Amazon Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Dad shoes are having a moment again — and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment. $125 $90 Shop Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2 Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. $135 $108 Shop Now

