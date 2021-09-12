This Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Is Having A Huge End-of-Season Sale

When Oprah Winfrey gives the seal of approval on a product or brand, it's basically like a gold-level certification in itself. Whether she includes an item on an annual must-have list, or mentions it during one of her many famous interviews, the 67-year-old journalist and entrepreneur is known for having world-renowned taste -- which is trusted enough by consumers, that products will often sell out almost immediately.

The Gemma Mule Slippers from Vionic -- a spa-style pair of slippers which boast podiatrist-designed, biomechanically contoured arch support, a polyester terrycloth-covered footbed and a flexible EVA midsole -- are no different.

In her annual "Oprah's Favorite Things List" for 2018, Winfrey included the Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers as one of her favorite fashion essentials -- and had only the highest praise for the style. "These slippers aren’t just for shuffling around — with an orthotic footbed, they’re bound to put a spring in your step," said Winfrey, when detailing why exactly she loved the shoe. "I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff."

Thanks to Vionic's huge end-of-season sale, these Oprah-approved slippers -- along with a number of other beloved styles -- are now on sale for a limited time. Shoppers can score deals of up to 40% off select styles -- but only while supplies last.

Shop the Oprah-approved Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers below, along with other discounted styles. Plus, check out Oprah's favorite pants from Spanx, and peruse through other discounted styles loved by Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner.

